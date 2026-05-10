What Is the Playoff Format at Truist Championship 2026?

Only one player can be crowned the 2026 Truist Championship winner. With no winner determined after 72 holes at Quail Hollow, tournament officials need to push the tournament into the playoffs. All the players tied at first will enter a sudden-death round and battle each other to determine the sole survivor.

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The playoffs begin on the 18th hole. If that doesn’t determine a champion, then they repeat the 18th hole once again. However, the third time around, the players move to the 17th hole. Lastly, after three unsuccessful attempts at finding a sole champion, they return to the 503-yard par-4 18th. According to The Golf News Net, the loop of 18-18-17-18 is repeated until a champion is determined.

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The rules for the playoff format might seem complex. But the challenging layout of The Green Mile, which are the last three holes at Quail Hollow, makes it impossible for players to play around the loop. In fact, the longest a playoff round of the Truist Championship has gone for is one hole. The tournament has gone into sudden-death six times so far.

Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 07: Rickie Fowler of United States of America plays a tee shot at the 14th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 07 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603070553

That said, let’s look at what is happening on the iconic course in Hanoi this Sunday.

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Quail Hollow might be in for a ride today

After scoring 3-over 74 on Thursday, Rickie Fowler looks like he has been a man on a mission lately. He managed an 8-under 73 on Friday. The orange man also registered a 2-under 69 in the penultimate round to give himself a huge advantage.

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Entering The Green Mile, Fowler has taken a one-stroke lead against the field. He is sitting at 14-under par with fewer rounds to play than others chasing him. And there are quite a few who are behind the 37-year-old.

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Alex Fitzpatrick is one of them, as he has been quite consistent throughout the tournament. He had a few hiccups earlier on the round. However, the youngster managed to pull things back and chased down Fowler’s score.

Nicolai Hojgaard and Kristoffer Reitan are also closely chasing Fowler. They are sitting one stroke behind him and Fitzpatrick on the leaderboard. As they slowly approach the 18th hole, they should get as much advantage as they can to claim the beautiful trophy of the 2026 Truist Championship.