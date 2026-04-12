What is Tyrrell Hatton’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

Tyrrell Hatton is widely recognized for his fiery personality and impressive success on the global stage, with eight DP World Tour titles, including five prestigious Rolex Series victories, and a PGA Tour win at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational. But beyond the trophies and headlines, there’s a deeper story worth exploring.

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What shaped the golfer he is today? What influences defined his early years? Let’s take a closer look at Tyrrell Hatton’s heritage and childhood to understand the roots behind his journey.

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Where is Tyrrell Hatton from, and what is Tyrrell Hatton’s ethnicity?

Tyrrell Hatton was born on October 14, 1991, in England. He turned professional in 2011, just a couple of months before his 20th birthday. Hatton began his career on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour), where he steadily built his reputation before moving to LIV Golf.

He has been playing golf from a young age, developing through the amateur ranks before turning pro. Thanks to his consistent performances across both the PGA Tour and international events, he has established himself as one of the top players in the world. As of recent rankings, he sits around the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

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A key player for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup and a former top-five-ranked golfer, Hatton joined LIV Golf in 2024 and quickly made an impact, securing his first LIV title in Nashville.

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What is Tyrrell Hatton’s Nationality and Religion?

Tyrrell Hatton grew up in England and was introduced to golf at an incredibly young age, honing his skills on local par-3 courses before emerging as a standout amateur. Coached by his father, Jeff Hatton, he spent much of his childhood in Marlow, often visiting the iconic Wentworth Club, which helped shape his early connection to the game.

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He is said to have started swinging a golf club as early as 13 months old. However, Hatton has also admitted that, as a child, he sometimes needed encouragement from his father to head out to the driving range, especially during the colder winter months.

As for his faith, Hatton tends to keep his personal beliefs private. He married his wife in 2021 in a Christian-style ceremony.

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Imago Masters Tournament golf – practice round Tyrrell Hatton of England tees off from the 12th hole during a practice round for the 2026 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 07 April 2026. The Masters golf tournament begins on 09 April 2026. AUGUSTA GEORGIA United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xERIKxS.xLESSERx

Which high school did Tyrrell Hatton go to?

Tyrrell Hatton was born in Buckinghamshire and attended Great Marlow School. From a young age, he developed a strong interest in golf, influenced by his father, Jeff Hatton, a golf professional who played a key role in his early development.

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After a successful amateur career, Hatton chose not to attend college and instead turned professional in 2011 at the age of 19, fully committing to the sport.

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What do you think about his life and career so far? Tell us in the comments below.