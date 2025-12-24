When Will Brooks Koepka Play Next After LIV Golf Exit? His Potential 2026 Schedule Explored

Brooks Koepka has left LIV Golf. The PIF-funder promotion announced his exit by sharing an appreciation post on their social media accounts. CEO Scott O’Neil said, “Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home.” However, it seems that Koepka already has his next golf adventure planned.

The 35-year-old’s status on the PGA Tour is still uncertain. Ideally, he would face at least a year’s suspension. However, soon after his exit was confirmed, the PGA Tour left a cryptic message on X.

They wrote, “Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success. The PGA TOUR continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging, and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”

It’s still unclear what they were trying to say. They could be considering lifting the suspension and allowing him to participate in the Tour from 2026 onwards. But until anything is confirmed, Koepka is still only a DP World Tour player.

Now that he doesn’t have any LIV Golf commitments, the five-time major winner can work around a full-time European schedule. Fans can expect to see him on the field for the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. With the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Tommy Fleetwood already confirmed, this would be a good start to the next chapter of his career.

Towards the end of this season, Koepka also ended up playing a few DP World Tour events. So it’s evident that he enjoys playing in Europe. If he has to serve a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour, then there are a number of other tournaments he can participate in.

So let’s take a look at what his schedule might look like after he competes in the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Brooks Koepka’s possible schedule for 2026 after the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

If he’s playing the full DP World Tour schedule, Brooks Koepka’s goal will be to finish high in the Race to Dubai Rankings leaderboard to get a PGA Tour card. Hence, he will certainly play events that will earn him the most R2DR points.

While that doesn’t apply to this event, Koepka might make an appearance in the Qatar Masters. The tournament hosted at the Doha Golf Club has seen a few big names battle for the title here. Major winners like Sergio Garcia and Ernie Els have also won the tournament in the past.

He will also attempt to join the field for the Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament will be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. This will be a great opportunity for Koepka to test his skills against his former colleagues.

Lastly, Brooks Koepka would probably try to end the season strong by playing most of the events in the Back 9 Swing of the DP World Tour. This will help him earn a lot of R2DR points while also keeping most of his schedule free for the year to spend time with his family.