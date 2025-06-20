When Will Charlie Woods Play at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship? Venue, Format & More Details

Only a few weeks ago, in the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, Charlie Woods claimed a win. He beat a strong field that included the #1 on the Rolex AJGA Rankings, Miles Russell and and #7, Tyler Watts. Woods broke Russell’s winning streak after the latter was on a wild run, dominating three consecutive junior events. Despite not earning enough praise from the experts, the young protege was excited about his achievement. Now it seems like his most recent efforts have produced another fruitful result as he booked his place in a major event.

Just like 2024, the Eagle Trace Golf Club hosted the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship Qualifier a few hours ago. Charlie started with 3 birdies in his first 6 holes. Having started from the back-9, Charlie faced a par-4 18th hole before walking towards the 1st hole. Unfortunately, a bogey on the 18th dropped his score to 2-under par as he began the second half of his round. Until the 6th hole, Woods maintained his lead of -2. The chaos began on the 7th hole when he scored a bogey. He scored a birdie on the 8th, a bogey on the 9th. In the end, the 5th spot was tied between him, Oscar Crowe, and Matthew Marigliano. Charlie Woods was in no mood to lose his spot as he dominated his rivals for the day and won the knockout holes. That ensured that his trip to Texas was confirmed.

Woods and 263 other golfers will compete in a stroke-play 36-hole contest to determine the cutline for the event. The top 64 after the second round of the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship will then proceed to a matchplay contest in the next round. The elimination style format for the second half of the event will pit the best junior golfers in the world against each other, with the most resilient one winning the prestigious amateur major.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But when and where will all these events occur? Let’s take a look at the venue and schedule for the U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship 2025.

Schedule for Charlie Woods’s next big challenge

Trying to imitate the success of his legendary father, Tiger, Charlie Woods will also be eager to win the U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship. And this might be one of the last opportunities he gets to achieve that feat in 2025. The 16-year-old will start transitioning into a professional career shortly, and he would want to take the major title along with him before he joins the big leagues.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship will be played from July 21-26, 2025. The strokeplay contest will begin on the 21st and will be split between the Trinity Forest Golf Club and the Brook Hollow Golf Club to divide the huge 264-player field. After the second round on July 22, the top 64 golfers will then begin the match-play contest. The event is scheduled to conclude on July 26, 2025, and fans might get to see Tiger Woods on the course, keenly watching his son’s performance as he did during the qualifiers.

Being a 3-time U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship winner himself, nothing would make the Big Cat prouder than watching Charlie Woods follow in his footsteps.