When Will Charlie Woods Tee Off at the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025? How to Watch, Schedule, & More Details Explored

“I’m not buying. I’m broke,” was what Charlie Woods said when his dad, Tiger Woods, asked him to buy drinks for everyone for the ace in the 2024 PNC Championship. The protégé of the Woods family was already showing signs of greatness as he looked for ways to catch up with the legend his father created. Still only 16, Woods certainly has a long way to go. But perhaps his first big step will be in Dallas this week as he plays in the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur.

This will be his second appearance in the tournament. The last time he played here, he finished at T240 in 2024. However, over the past year, the young protege has gained a lot of experience and confidence to improve on that result. Woods also grabbed his first career win at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational. With that, he confessed that he could not get his dad, Tiger, to stop taking a dig at him for not winning anything yet. Now, he will play at the Trinity Forest Golf Club and the Brook Hollow Golf Club, looking for another big win in an event his father has won three consecutive times from 1991 to 1993.

The tournament is set to begin with strokeplay rounds on July 21, 2025. A total of 264 junior golfers will compete to qualify for the top 64 positions. Those who make the cut after two rounds will move on to the match play format of the tournament. On Wednesday, July 23, in the Round of 64, half the field will be eliminated in 1v1 contests. The knockout phase will continue on Thursday, where the Round of 32 and Round of 16 phases will be completed. On Friday, July 25, 2025, the tournament will host the quarterfinals and the semifinals. Then it will all conclude on July 26, in the finals.

Charlie Woods is paired with William Long and Michael Riebe in the first two rounds on Monday and Tuesday. The group will tee off at 3:03 P.M. (EST) in the first round and at 9:43 A.M. (EST) in the second round. Should he make it through to the top 64, then he will battle in the elimination-style format of the tournament from Wednesday onwards. Apart from Woods, Wylie Inman and Cameron Kuchar are also in the tournament, representing Palm Beach County, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Want to watch all the action live? Well, you may be able to watch Charlie Woods play if he makes it past a few rounds.

How can you watch Charlie Woods play in the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur?

As exciting as the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025 event might be, it might also get a bit exhausting watching a 264-player field. Hence, the USGA has decided to skip the first couple of rounds for broadcast. Interestingly, the Round of 64, 32, 16, and the quarterfinals will also not be available live.

However, the semifinals and finals of the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025 will be covered live. You can watch the semifinals on Friday, July 25, from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. (EST) on Peacock. You can also catch the repeat telecast on the Golf Channel from 7:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. (EST). The Championship Match on Saturday, July 26, 2025, will be live on the Golf Channel from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. (EST). Should Charlie Woods make either or both of these rounds, then you will be able to watch him play as well. And chances are, if Charlie is there, then fans might also get to see Tiger Woods walking along the course to support his son as well.