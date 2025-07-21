When Will Collin Morikawa Play Next After His Missed Cut at The Open 2025?

Collin Morikawa missed the cut once again at The Open 2025. This was the second consecutive missed cut for the 28-year-old. He has been winless since 2023. Ironically, the last time he missed the cut in two consecutive events was also in 2023. As interesting as that may be, it’s time for the 2-time major winner to move to his next challenge. Considering his position on the FedEx Cup this season, there is one place where he has already booked his ticket to: the season-ending playoffs. But before that, will Morikawa grace the field again?

The Collin Morikawa Tracker account shared some interesting information on X a few hours ago. It revealed the final field for the upcoming 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The tournament will immediately follow the events of Northern Ireland. Considering the big trip from Europe to Blaine, Minnesota, many big stars have rightfully decided to skip the tournament. And one of them is Collin himself, who will not be on the course designed by Arnold Palmer and in collaboration with Tom Lehman.

This comes as a huge surprise, as fans would have hoped Morikawa would get some practice in before going into the playoffs. The Collin Morikawa Tracker team also hopes the same as they mentioned, “Might be biased here since I’m from the area (and there’s no chance Collin would do it) but I think a late entry into the 3M would be a nice way to potentially reset. Had a T2 here in 2019. Either that or play the Wyndham before his next projected start at the playoffs.”

Either way, after two disappointing runs in Europe, it’s understandable why Morikawa would need a break. He wouldn’t want to lose his mind again and catch heat like he did after the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hopefully, he will return to action in the following week before taking on the challenge of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, the chances of that happening might be low considering how frequently he plays the event.

Collin Morikawa’s usual preparations before the FedEx Cup playoffs

In the last 6 years, Collin Morikawa has stuck to the same schedule to end the FedEx Cup season. He plays The Open Championship, takes nearly a month’s break, and then returns for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This has been followed like clockwork ever since 2020. The only time Morikawa has diverted from this routine is when he has had Olympic duties to fulfill. In 2024, he represented the United States to finish at T24 in Paris.

The only time Collin Morikawa played the 3M Open and the Wyndham Championship was way back in 2019. That was his rookie season on the PGA Tour, and he didn’t have the ticket to The Open Championship back then. Moreover, both tournaments were played a month apart from each other, rather than in subsequent weeks, which made it easy for him to participate in both of them. Lastly, with no pressure of playoffs, the 28-year-old also had the flexibility to plan his schedule around the tournaments instead of worrying about getting rest for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It will be interesting to see if Collin Morikawa breaks his 6-year routine in 2025 just so he can go into the playoffs with some momentum and confidence.