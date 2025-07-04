When Will Jordan Spieth Play Next After Latest Injury? His PGA Tour Schedule Explored

After hitting that 13th tee drive, everyone was concerned about the loud roar they heard from Jordan Spieth at TPC River Highlands. The unbearable pain on his back had shifted to his shoulders. He could now feel it being a lot more unbearable than he ever thought it could be when he teed off in the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. But the injury had taken him out, and only a couple more strokes later, Spieth called it quits, withdrawing from the last Signature event of the season.

He was distraught more than any player could ever be. In his 12-year career, Spieth had never once withdrawn from an event before that cursed day. Yet, he was forced to take that step in Connecticut to preserve his health. And since then, the 31-year-old has been in recovery mode. With that, questions of his return were raised among the fans as they were keenly waiting for updates on his next challenge. And as the Jordan Spieth Tracker X account revealed, the 3-time major winner won’t follow the same path as Scottie Scheffler & Co.

Spieth will not be playing in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, according to the tweet from a few days ago. However, the same post also confirmed when he will make his next appearance. It appears that the Dallas local will be at Royal Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship a week later. Interestingly, the reason behind his absence from the course is not only an injury. He also has a big family event that will happen during this period, which might keep him busy during the PGA Tour’s trip to The Renaissance Club.

Want to know what is keeping Jordan Spieth busy? Then let’s find out.

What is keeping Jordan Spieth away from the course?

Back in February 2025, Jordan Spieth shared an important family update to the joy of his followers. He had revealed that he and his wife, Annie Verret, are expecting a child in July. The couple already has two children together. His son is named Sammy and was born in 2021. His daughter is named Sophie, and she was born in 2023. This would be their third child, and they are excited to extend their family. And the Jordan Spieth Tracker account revealed just that.

Turns out, the baby is due during the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Hence, Spieth won’t be able to travel all the way to Scotland to participate in the event. This won’t be the first time the PGA Tour pro will choose family over career. Earlier this year, he revealed how he had rejected the opportunity to participate in Tiger Woods‘s TGL because he couldn’t afford spending so much time away from his children. He had also shown appreciation towards Jack Nicklaus for showing the generations after him how to have a successful career while building a beautiful family. While Jordan Spieth may still be injured, his primary focus is currently his wife and kids.