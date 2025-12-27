When Will Jordan Spieth Start His 2026 Season After Another Winless Year?

Essentials Inside The Story What Spieth said

Jordan Spieth‘s winless run continued in 2025. He has not won a single title since the 2022 RBC Heritage, when he beat Patrick Cantlay in the playoff. And like the last few seasons, he was troubled with injuries this year as well. However, Spieth confessed that he is much stronger now and ready for a great year of golf. So when does he start his 2026 season? Let’s find out.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off in the 2026 season?

Back when Spieth was talking about the 100 days he took to recover from his injury, he confirmed, “I’m healthy. I’m stronger than I’ve been in a long time. And, I mean, we’ve had good weather in town, so I’ve been able to get a lot of work in, but also a lot of family time. It’s been a really good mix, and I look forward to teeing it up here in a couple weeks and then, you know, starting off the season in Hawaii.”

As Spieth clarified, he will begin the 2026 season in Hawaii. That wouldn’t have confirmed which tournament this year. Fortunately, The Sentry has been cancelled for next year. That means the PGA Tour will host only one event at the beginning of next year in Hawaii. And that’s the Sony Open.

The same was confirmed on his official website as well. As stated on Spieth’s website, he will be playing at the Waialae Country Club from January 14-19, 2026. That is the only tournament the website has confirmed so far. There is no other event that has been mentioned by his team.

Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament.

With his first PGA Tour appearance of the season confirmed, let’s look at his performance in the previous season and his run in the Sony Open in the last few seasons.

How has Spieth performed in 2025 and in Hawaii?

As mentioned, Jordan Spieth has had a tough time winning. He continued his winless streak in 2025, despite finding some of his best form this year. The 32-year-old admitted that he played some of the best golf he has had in the last few years.

He mentioned that he was optimistic about the progress he was making in his game. He also delivered some great results along the way. The three-time major winner finished fourth in the WM Phoenix Open and at home in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Spieth also had two more top-10 finishes to his name.

When talking about the Sony Open specifically, he has played the event five times in his career. His best performance came in 2017, when he finished in third place in the tournament. However, Spieth also missed three cuts in the event in the past.

With him slowly finding his form again, it will be interesting to see how he performs in it this time around. Will he better his third-place finish or miss another cut? Guess we will find out on January 18, 2026.