Where Will Cameron Young Play Next After First Career Win? PGA Tour Pro’s Schedule Explored

It took Cameron Young 4 seasons to break the winless streak since he joined the PGA Tour in 2022. During this period, he nearly beat Justin Thomas to capture the 2022 PGA Championship. He also came close to defeating Cameron Smith to win The Open 2022. The New York-born has had a few other close calls. But he never really dominated an event like he did at Sedgefield a week before the playoffs. Having said that, will Young be a part of the field in the first playoff, the FedEx St Jude Championship?

Well, it seems that he will. Minutes after winning the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Young interviewed with Amanda Balionis. The teary-eyed star was overwhelmed with emotions as he confessed how he appreciated his father being there to support him on the course. However, the newest member of the PGA Tour winner’s circle also mentioned, “Unfortunately, it’s one of the couple of times my whole family is not here, so I’m missing them. I’m looking forward to seeing them. They’re going to meet me in Memphis.”

For anyone who can’t connect the dots, Memphis is where the 2025 FedEx St Judge Championship will be hosted. PGA Tour Communications also confirmed that Young will be at TPC Southwind after they released the field for the first playoff event of the FedEx Cup. As he finished 16th in the FedEx Cup standings, he has not only booked a ticket to the first playoff, but will also most likely make it to the TOUR Championship a couple of weeks later.

While the field for the 2025 Wyndham Championship didn’t present a lot of challenges, Cameron Young will have a mammoth task in his hands at TPC Southwind. Let’s see what the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship looks like.

Next big challenge for Cameron Young

The best and the most in-form golfers on the PGA Tour wait for Cameron Young at TPC Southwind. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, and Co. will all be eager to battle for the highest prize money from the $20 million pot of the playoff event. While Young had his hands full with the likes of Aaron Rai, Keegan Bradley, and Jordan Spieth at Greensboro, he will have to take his game to the next level if he wants to outperform the huge names in Memphis.

The only relief Young would probably receive going into the first playoff is that the possible 70-player event will only have 69 of the top golfers. Hard-hitting pro Rory McIlroy has decided to skip the tournament. As an efficient workload management tactic, the Irishman was looking to cut down on his PGA Tour schedule. When Jay Monahan & Co. announced the change in format of the TOUR Championship, he thought it would be wise to skip the trip to Memphis and stay fresh for the $100 million challenge at East Lake. Not that it would change Cameron Young’s approach too much, but at least he would have one less world-class golfer to worry about.