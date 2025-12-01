Where Will Hero World Challenge 2025 Be Played? History & Significance of Venue Explored

The PGA Tour’s final, unofficial destination is in the Bahamas. The pros will head to New Providence to participate in the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods. Unfortunately, Woods himself won’t be present for the event, as he will be recovering from his seventh lower-back surgery. But Scottie Scheffler & Co. will still keep the Hero World Challenge 2025 rolling this year. They will all gather on the Albany Golf Course, one of the most iconic golf courses on this side of the world. Let’s learn more about the course’s history and setup.

The history behind the venue for the Hero World Challenge

The Albany Golf Course has hosted the Hero World Challenge since 2015. South African legend Ernie Els designed it. The course was first opened in 2010 as part of the Albany Resort project. While Els was the major contributor to the project, Tiger Woods also invested in it.

Interestingly, Woods chose to move from Sherwood to Albany to attract HeroMotoCorp as a sponsor. He also signed with Citi Private Bank and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism after shifting to the island nation. Moreover, Woods also felt more connected to the Bahamas than to California.

This 7,400-yard-long course offers a unique challenge unlike most courses in the United States. Being located beside a beach, it replicates the conditions of a links course. The windy conditions and natural terrain make the course exciting and unpredictable.

The 18 holes stretch across 72 par: five par-3s, eight par-4s, and five par-5s. Many natural hazards, like water bodies, sand traps, and tall trees, grace the course, making it almost impossible for players to escape a round without any errors, unless extremely careful. Then again, pros won’t earn many points if they don’t take any risks.

The 9th hole is the longest hole on the course, which can go up to 632 yards, while the 17th hole is the shortest one at 189 yards, according to the Hero World Challenge’s official website. However, when it comes to the toughest hole on the Albany Golf Course, it’s certainly the 16th.

A 485-yard par-4, pros find it difficult to make the greens in regulation here. The hole is surrounded by sand on both sides and has a narrow fairway, and players have a narrow fairway and green to play with. Even if they manage to find the short grass, most struggle to score under par throughout the event. Last year, the 16th hole saw only 16 birdies from 30 players in four rounds.

The course will certainly present a great challenge to all 30 participants in the tournament. That includes Scottie Scheffler, who will be looking to win the Hero World Challenge three times in a row. So how can the fans watch the tournament live? Let’s explore the broadcast and streaming information of the tournament.

How to watch Scottie Scheffler & Co. play in the Bahamas one last time in 2025?

Even though it’s an unofficial event, the Hero World Challenge will also be played across four rounds, just like every other PGA Tour event. And every round will be broadcast live.

As per the information provided on the Hero World Challenge website, Golf Channel & NBC will be covering the tournament this year. The first two rounds on December 4th and 5th, 2025, will be broadcast from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. (EST) on the Golf Channel.

Round three on Saturday, December 6th, will be live from 12 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. (EST) on the Golf Channel and from 2:30 P.M. to 5 P.M. (EST) on NBC. The final round on December 7 will be available from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. (EST) on the Golf Channel. Then they will switch to NBC from 1.30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. (EST).

For those planning to travel to the Albany Golf Course, you can follow the guidelines available on the tournament website to avoid any issues.