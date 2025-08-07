Where Will Lydia Ko Play Next in 2025 After a Disappointing Major Run? LPGA Pro’s Schedule Explored

Another major season on the LPGA Tour has come to a close—one filled with unexpected twists, surprise breakthroughs, and plenty of talking points. Fans saw far less of Lexi Thompson, watched Nelly Korda go winless throughout the year, and witnessed Atthaya Thitikul’s steady ascent to the world No. 1 ranking. Meanwhile, Lydia Ko—once the face of the LPGA—fell short of major success yet again. Despite entering five major championships, the New Zealand Hall of Famer failed to register even a single top-10 finish in 2025. With no more majors left on the calendar, one question now lingers: what’s next for Lydia Ko?

It’s not like she has had an entirely unsuccessful season. Ko captured the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. She also had a couple of other top-10 finishes this year. And as confirmed on the Instagram page of the tournament, she will continue on the same quest in the CPKC Women’s Open in Ontario, Canada, from August 21 – 24, 2025. Yes, the 28-year-old will be at the Mississaugua Golf & Country Club, competing with Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and others in the tournament.

This is not the first time Ko will play in the tournament. Last year, she finished T8, 7 strokes behind Lauren Coughlin. The 23-time LPGA Tour winner has also won the tournament thrice in her career. Two years before receiving her LPGA Tour membership, when she was only 15, Ko had won the tournament for the first time in 2012. She successfully defended her title in 2013 as well. Her last win in the CPKC Women’s Open came in 2015, a year after she received her card. Back then, she was only 18 when she beat Stacy Lewis, Charley Hull, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, and many other top LPGA Tour stars.

This year, Lydia will make her 12th appearance in the former Canadian Women’s Open. After a series of bad performances, she will be eager to get a good run in Ontario. Interestingly, that is not the only thing that she might achieve if she beats the field on August 24, 2025.

Lydia Ko’s chance to make history in Canada

Lydia Ko didn’t get any closer to achieving her dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion in 2025. However, she might still get into the record books if she captures the Canadian Women’s Open title a couple of weeks from now. As we have already mentioned, she has won the tournament thrice in her career. Ko is currently tied with Meg Mallon and Pat Bradley for the most wins of the tournament. In fact, Bradley won it thrice when it was still considered a major between 1979 and 2000.

Coming back to Ko, if she manages to win the tournament in 2025, then she will become the first woman in history to lift the title 4 times in her career. While it may not be a major anymore, it will still be a huge achievement for Lydia Ko, who is still skeptical about whether to retire in the next couple of years or not.