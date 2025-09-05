Where Will the Walker Cup 2025 Be Held? All About the Historic Venue Explored

The last time the Walker Cup was hosted at Cypress Point Club, Jay Sigel was a part of the American team that dominated Great Britain & Ireland 15-9. The late legend, who passed away earlier this year, was undefeated in singles contests on the course. This year, Team U.S. will honor the legend in a way as they will be looking to continue their unbeaten run and make it 5 consecutive Walker Cup wins in a row. And they will return to the Pebble Beach course to achieve that feat.

Yes, the prestigious amateur tournament is back at Cypress Point Club for the second time in its history. The iconic course is considered one of the toughest challenges any golfer has faced on American soil. Want to know why? Then let’s learn more about the course and what makes it great.

Why is Cypress Point Club one of the most iconic courses in the United States?

The Augusta National Golf Club, one of the most historic golf courses in the world, was the last ever course Dr. Alister MacKenzie designed. Five years before its completion, MacKenzie had also completed another dream project in the stunning Monterey Peninsula in California. The Cypress Point Club was opened in 1928 and became one of Alister’s best works. And since then, the course has been a prime location for many grand events in golf.

From 1947 to 1990, the PGA Tour hosted the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Cypress Point Club. It has witnessed many greats like Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Byron Nelson, and Ben Hogan win the title. Of course, we have already mentioned the Walker Cup involving Jay Sigel. That was played in 1981 and was one of the eight consecutive wins Team U.S. had over Great Britain & Ireland from 1973 to 1987. What kept such big events from coming back to the venue? Well, Dr. MacKenzie ensured the course was challenging enough to make any event hosted there exciting.

Surrounded by the wraith of the Pacific Ocean, the Cypress Point Club is the ultimate test of will and skill. The windy and humid conditions not only test the drive, but also the golfer who is facing the heat. As a spectator, it is certainly a beautiful course, as a fan, it is an exciting contest, but for a player, it’s a nerve-wrecking challenge. Especially when you get on the 16th hole.

The Signature hole on the course is packed with unimaginable obstacles that are rarely found anywhere around the world. The 210-yard par-3 has strong waves of the Pacific Ocean separating the tee box from the green. It’s not just the distance that you need to worry about, as the high tides can really intimidate someone into misjudging the wind. The vast and open surroundings also make the green seem like a very small target. This makes it even more challenging to calculate the distance and angle.

That’s not all the golfers will experience at Cypress Point Club. It’s quite a diverse course where moving from one hole to another might feel like they are at a completely different place. While some holes are dominated by windy conditions and the high tides, others are surrounded by tall trees and lush greenery. There are several patches of dunes all across the course as well that make it more difficult. It’s safe to say that neither of the amateur golfers is going to have an easy time at the 2025 Walker Cup.

With so much to offer, Cypress Point Club will surely host one of the most exciting Walker Cups in recent years. How can the fans watch it all? Let’s take a look at the broadcast schedule.

How to watch the Walker Cup 2025?

The 2025 Walker Cup is scheduled to be played on September 6 & 7, 2025. Unlike the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is hosted on multiple courses, the Walker Cup will be entirely played at Cypress Point Club. Fans will be able to watch almost all of the action from the amateur event live on Golf Channel & Peacock for both rounds.

On both days, Peacock will host the first part of the event from 12:30 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. (EST). Then Golf Channel will take over the live broadcast of the action between Mason Howell & Co. vs. Luke Poulter and his team from 7:00 P.M. to 10 P.M. (EST).