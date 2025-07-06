Which College Does Lottie Woad Attend? Career Stats, LPGA Appearances & More

At 21 years old, Lottie Woad is already proving herself to be a threat to some of her more experienced peers in the women’s golf circuit. At the same time, she is also dominating the amateur ranks as she sits at the top of the table on the WAGR leaderboard. The English golfer definitely has a bright future in the sport, and Nelly Korda & Co. will be keeping a close eye on her progress before she turns pro. While that may not happen for some time, Woad is still doing something at present to secure her future.

While competing with the best golfers in the world, the Farnham local is also pursuing her education. And she is doing so from a prestigious university known for its golf team.

Where is Lottie Woad pursuing her education?

Born on 17 January 2004, Lottie Woad received her first golf lesson at the age of 7. She picked up the sport quickly and was always encouraged by her father to pursue it from an early age. The 21-year-old completed her high school at Weydon School in her hometown of Farnham, England. She started playing golf as an amateur in Britain and the rest of Europe from 2019 onwards. It was not until her move to the United States in 2022 that she started playing in amateur events in the country.

However, the main reason behind her move was that she started pursuing a college education at Florida State University. In late 2022, Woad started her Sports Management course at FSU. At the same time, she also represented the university’s golf team, the Seminoles, in events. In her three years in FSU so far, the Englishwoman has played 30 tournaments and finished in the top 10 25 times. She also holds many university records, including the lowest career stroke average of 70.42.

During her time studying at FSU, Lottie Woad has also played in multiple majors. In the last couple of years, Lottie Woad has participated in 2 U.S. Women’s Opens, 2 Chevron Championships, an Amundi Evian Championship, and an AIG Women’s Open. Her best finish was a 10th place in the AIG Women’s Open in 2024. But she might surpass that with a win in the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. After three rounds, the world’s #1 amateur golfer is at the top of the leaderboard with a 7-stroke lead against the field that includes Charley Hull & Co.

While she is chasing her first win in the big leagues, she has already triumphed on a few occasions at the amateur level. Let’s reflect on some of her big wins over the last couple of years.

Looking back at Woad’s glorious record

Over the last 104 weeks, Lottie Woad has participated in over 39 events. She has finished in the top 10 24 times in them, which gives her a 61.54% chance of finishing at the top end of the table. She has won thrice over this period. Between the 37th week of 2024 and the 16th week of 2025, Woad had 10 consecutive top-3 finishes.

Speaking of her most recent run, the English player has been nearly flawless in the three rounds of the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. She has scored just 1 bogey after 54 holes while scoring 18 birdies. She is sitting at 17-under par 202 on July 6, 2025, and her closest competitor, Madelene Sagstrom, is on 10-under 209. Going into the final round, it seems that Lottie Woad will probably win her first professional-level title. That would look great alongside her already glorious record.