Who Are Austin Smotherman’s Parents? PGA Tour Pro’s Support Pillars Explored

SILVIS, IL – JULY 06: Golfer Austin Smotherman tees off on the 2 hole during the third round of the John Deere Golf PGA, Golf Herren Classic on July 06, 2024, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis IL. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24070630

At 31, Austin Smotherman is making all the right moves to help himself find success on the golf course. He knows his skills and abilities, and he’s working them to his benefit to beat the best PGA Tour pros. But to reach this point in his career, Smotherman needed the support and motivation from his loved ones while he was growing up. We’re here to learn about the support channels that encouraged him to pursue a career in professional golf.

How did Austin Smotherman’s parents contribute to his career?

Pursuing a career in golf always seemed to be Austin Smotherman’s destiny. That’s why he kept grinding with the Snoopy plastic irons that his family got him when he was a kid. His parents and grandfather always encouraged sports from a very young age. While he had the option to take up any sport, golf is the one he fell in love with.

That’s what made his grandfather, Bill Acquistapace, customize a Sam Snead 7-iron and persimmon 5-wood to suit his needs. His father, Troy Smotherman, also ensured that he received the best coaching possible to help him reach his goals in professional golf. The PGA Tour pro has kept details about his mother private, but he has shared pictures of her on Instagram.

Before high school, Smotherman was still skeptical about his skills in the sport. He hadn’t even received ten golf lessons by then and didn’t know if he should continue pursuing it. However, he played a tournament leading up to it, which changed his perspective on his game.

“My first competitive golf maybe showed my parents I had some hope of maybe playing in high school or something like that. It’s still a pretty young age. But the thing I think that helped the most is I played a bunch of other sports,” he told Haggins Oak.

Having played multiple sports since a young age with his father and grandfather made him quite athletic. And that helped him on the golf course. But Smotherman’s goal still wasn’t decided until a few years later. While his parents and grandfather guided him to the right channels of support, it took him until the end of high school to realize his dreams.

“I remember telling my dad at the end of my high school golf career that I want to play professional golf for a living,” Smotherman said during an interview in 2012.

At every stage of Smotherman’s early life, his parents played a key role in every decision he made. Over the next few years, he went on to achieve great things. He beat Bryson DeChambeau in a junior event, won three Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, and earned a PGA Tour membership. All through this time, his parents always supported him.

Speaking of Smotherman’s family, let’s take a dive into their personal lives through his Instagram.

What do the Smothermans do during their time off?

As mentioned, Austin Smotherman doesn’t share many details about his family. He likes to keep them off the radar. However, what we do know is that he might have a sibling named Paige Smotherman.

Based on the pictures shared on his Instagram, we also learned that the family loves to celebrate Christmas. They are always seen dressed up during the holidays as they are all gathered to celebrate it at their home. The PGA Tour pro is joined by his father, Troy, his mother, and his possible sibling, Paige, in these pictures.

Another reason the family usually celebrates Christmas together might be because Smotherman’s mom’s birthday also falls around the same day. At least that is what is mentioned in one of the captions.

As one of his Christmas post captions read, “#christmasjammies It’s been a “super” Christmas Eve and Eve of my moms birthday! It was her surprise gift of these matching pants…she’s still got it.”

The post was shared by Smotherman on December 25, 2013. This suggests that his mom’s birthday might fall on the same day as that of Jesus. Although he hasn’t shared any pictures with his family on his social media over the last few years. This might suggest that he has been trying to keep them away from the spotlight.