Who Are Brooks Koepka’s Parents? Meet His Father Bob Koepka and Denise Jakows

Brooks Koepka is a former official world number one when it comes to golf, pretty impressive, right? On top of that, he has also won five major championships. How about this career was not found in an easy way. Well, he had gone through a car crash, in fact, when he was a child!

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So what happened was he was a baseball player, and due to this car crash, he had to shift his focus to something else. The savior was golf. So let’s take a look at how his career slowly blossomed and how his parents helped him by not only being his family but also his biggest cheerleaders.

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Who is Brooks Koepka’s Father, Bob Koepka?

Born in West Palm Beach on May 3, 1990, to parents Bob Koepka and Denise Jakows, Brooks was always a very active kid. Both of his parents were instrumental in his career, even though they had divorced when he was young.

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In fact, he got his athletic DNA from his father, Bob. The former college pitcher at West Virginia Wesleyan, Bob, introduced Brooks to sports early on. He originally encouraged books on his interest in baseball, but a childhood car accident compared them to shift focus to another sport.

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Bob has been a constant presence at tournaments, even caddying for Brooks during his 2017 U.S. Open victory. He is currently married to Sherry Koepka.

Who is Brooks Koepka’s Mother, Denise Jakows?

Denise was also a former athlete and is extremely talented when it comes to gymnastics. She is a former gymnast and a long-time news anchor at WPTV in West Palm Beach. She is also the one who instilled a strong sense of determination and courage in her son.

Brooks had witnessed his mother fight, a huge battle with breast cancer, and he saw her win it back in 2011. This was not only a huge relief for him because she was safe, but also a major motivator to be brave. She frequently travels to watch Brooks and his brother, Chase Koepka, compete on tour.

Brooks also has a notable athletic lineage through his father’s side; his great-uncle is Dick Groat, a two-time World Series champion and 1960 National League MVP.

What is Brooks Koepka’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Brooks was born in America and is primarily a Caucasian athlete. His ancestry also has German and Polish influence, with additional choices going back to the United Kingdom.

His father’s side is a mix of German, English, and Irish ancestry. His paternal great-grandparents were of German origin, eventually settling in Pennsylvania.

On the other hand, he is Polish on his mother’s side. His maternal grandfather was born to Polish parents, and his maternal grandmother also has deep Polish roots.

While Brooke is proud to be an American. He has acknowledged that his surname is very common in German and Polish families.

Inside Brooks Koepka’s Relationship with His Parents

Even though Brooke’s parents had divorced when he was a kid, they are extremely supportive of him and his career. They never compromised on anything when it came to the future of their kids.

Bob has always been proud of his son and celebrated the victories. In 2017, he was delighted when Brooks won his first major championship at the U.S. Open in Erin Hills. The win came on Father’s Day, making it even more meaningful. Before the tournament, he had jokingly told Brooks, “Hey, do me a favor. I need a trophy for Father’s Day. Do me a favor and bring one back.”

In an interview with Newsday, she expressed Brooks’ personality, describing him as very low-key but full of surprises. Denise stated, “He is very low-key. But there are random things that happen throughout the year that are a ton of fun. He’ll say, ‘Oh, we’re going on vacation.’ And then we’ll be on vacation.”

Brookes loves both his parents and even took care of his mother, leaving Florida University when she was suffering from breast cancer.

From surviving a severe car crash when he was 10, which resulted in facial trauma, to becoming a world-renowned golf star, Brooks’ journey was nothing short of a movie.