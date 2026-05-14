Who Are Cameron Young’s Parents? Everything to Know About David Young and Barbara Young

Cameron Young was born on May 7, 1997, in New York, and he knew from an early age that he wanted to become a golfer. How? Well, it was thanks to his father. He started playing at the age of four, and since then, he has remained deeply connected to the sport.

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The golfer is known for his high level of consistency, winning the 2026 Players Championship and the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award. But he still has a childlike side and turns to his parents whenever he faces challenges. So let’s see how his parents support him not only as family but also as mentors and coaches.

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Who is Cameron Young’s father, David Young?

Young was born to David and Barbara Young, and his father was his first-ever golf coach. Cameron grew up in Scarborough, New York, immersed in golf, heavily influenced by his father, who was the longtime head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club.

David Young recently retired in 2022 as the director of golf at the renowned Sleepy Hollow Country Club after a long and distinguished career as a PGA of America Golf Professional.

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But that is not all. In fact, Cameron gets the golf skills from both his mom and dad.

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Who is Cameron Young’s mother, Barbara Young?

Barbara is as good a golfer as her husband. She played professionally for a short time and then ran a mini-tour that offered playing opportunities for aspiring female professionals.

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Imago May 10, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cameron Young stands on the fifth green during the final round of the Truist Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

She now manages her son’s logistics, driving him to tournaments as well as serving as his caddie. Barbara Young is known for being a supportive, “even-keeled” force in her son’s career.

What are Cameron Young’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

The Young family consists of American nationals with roots in New York. There is not much detailed information available about their ethnicity, but it seems like they are Caucasian. However, the last name ‘Young’ has Scottish and English origins. It is derived from the Middle English term yunge or Old English geong, used to differentiate a younger man from an older relative with the same name. It is also commonly used as an Americanized form of European surnames.

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The golfer’s family has a legacy rooted in golf, and a childhood trip to Scotland changed everything for him. He was a bit of a soccer and hockey player in high school, but slowly fell in love with golf, and that is what has become his career.

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How did Cameron Young’s parents influence his golf career?

Cameron has learned calls from both his parents since they were pretty skilled at the sport. His father even shared:

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“It just works. We think a lot alike. When we golf together, when we hit balls together, it never feels forced… even when we work on his swing.”

The PGA Tour star has also attributed most of his success to his dad and his job.

“It’s because of the PGA that he has had the job he has had for the last many years,” Cameron said once. “Without that at Sleepy Hollow, I don’t start playing at four years old or earlier. I don’t have the access that I did growing up. I started playing in PGA junior events when I was nine, eight, something like that.”

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With the support of both his parents, not only as his family but also as his mentors, Cameron Young has established a very successful career.