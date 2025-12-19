Who Are Gary Woodland’s Parents? Meet His Support Pillars Dan & Linda Woodland

Gary Woodland has had a difficult life. In August 2023, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. After the benign tumor was surgically removed, he was in rehabilitation for four months. All through this time, his family was by his side. That includes his wife, kids, and parents.

Speaking of his parents, they have been their son’s biggest supporters ever since he was a kid. Let’s learn more about Gary’s dynamic with his parents and how they played a major part in his career.

Who are Gary Woodland’s parents?

On May 21, 1984, Dan and Linda Woodland brought Gary to their home in Kansas. They raised him with a lot of love. Dan introduced his son to golf, among other sports, at a very young age. As he grew into the game, both his parents pushed him to pursue the sport with a lot of passion.

However, there was a time when he could have chosen another sport as well. Before he excelled in golf, Woodland also found a lot of success in basketball. Standing at 6 feet and 1 inch tall, his height might have been an issue for him to pursue that dream. But he was still quite good at it.

They didn’t stop him from pursuing either of the sports. But because Dan was already an amateur golfer, it helped his son connect with the sport better. That’s probably why Woodland must have opted for a career in golf. That could also be the reason why he chose to pursue the sport during his time at the University of Kansas.

Interestingly, Dan Woodland wasn’t just a golf enthusiast. He also loved baseball and was an avid MLB fan. In fact, he also invited legendary player George Brett to an MLB party at his abode. Had the PGA Tour pro shown as much interest in baseball as he did in golf and basketball, then he would have probably been an MLB player.

Unlike his father, who enjoys being in the spotlight, Gary Woodland’s mother, Linda, doesn’t like being in the news as often. She is often seen behind the ropes supporting her son. However, she maintains a discreet life, avoiding being a part of the tabloids.

Other than Gary, Dan and Linda also had one other child. The pro golfer has an older sister named C.J. Head. She’s two years older than him. Interestingly, following her father’s footsteps, C.J. also had a go at golf. She has also caddied for her brother on a few occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Woodland (@gary.woodland)

As Dan backed Gary’s dream and C.J.’s pursuit, his children also had his back when he needed them the most. That showed how close the family is.

Gary Woodland & C.J. Head show up when father needed them the most

Back in 2019, Dan Woodland stood at Pebble Beach Golf Links, proud, after his son had just won the U.S. Open. That’s when he talked about a heart-wrenching story that might have made him miss his son’s rise in the PGA Tour.

He recollected the heart attack he suffered in 2009, “I had three bypasses, and then I passed.” He confirmed that he had passed away after a cardiac arrest.” He confessed that he didn’t know what happened during that time. But Linda knew exactly what was going on at the hospital then.

“It happened right in front of me,” Linda said. “I screamed for a nurse. They did a code blue in his room a couple of times over the intercom.” The doctors arrived and took him to the operating room. After a small procedure, they realized that the battery in his pacemaker defibrillator had run out. They were able to stabilize his heartbeat again after they changed the batteries.

All through this while, Linda was in shock. And Gary, who was still a collegiate golfer, stood by her side. So did his sister, C.J. At a very young age, they acted as the pillars for their mother when their father was presumed dead.

Today, when Gary Woodland needs the support of his parents, they are also there by his side. They supported him when he and his wife, Gabby, lost their baby in 2017. They were also there for him when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.