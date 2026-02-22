Who Are Jacob Bridgeman’s Parents? Meet His Support Pillars Tim Bridgeman & Angie Bailey

LA QUINTA, CA – JANUARY 18: Jacob Bridgeman USA watches his tee shot on 16 during Rd1 of The American Express tournament at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2024 in La Quinta, California. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JAN 18 PGA, Golf Herren The American Express EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2401180771

LA QUINTA, CA – JANUARY 18: Jacob Bridgeman USA watches his tee shot on 16 during Rd1 of The American Express tournament at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2024 in La Quinta, California. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JAN 18 PGA, Golf Herren The American Express EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2401180771

26-year-old Jacob Bridgeman is playing the best game of his career at Riviera Golf Club. In his third season as a PGA Tour member, he is very close to winning his first professional title. As prolific as his achievements might be, his beginnings are just as humble as those of most pro golfers. And that begins with his parents.

Born on December 6th, 1999, in Inman, South Carolina, Tim Bridgeman and Angie Bailey named their son Jacob. Growing up, they encouraged him to pursue sports. He developed an interest in baseball and golf at a very young age, and his parents didn’t hold him back from following either sport.

However, Bridgeman chose to pursue golf instead of baseball before he turned seven. Reports suggest that he didn’t like baseball training, and that’s why he picked golf. That’s a pretty reasonable explanation coming from a six-year-old.

In an interview with The Prowl of Chapman High School, Bailey told Campbell Mathis, “At around 8 years old, we realized he was really enjoying golf and asked to go practice every day. People would comment on how natural his swing was.” And she was very proud to hear that about her son.

Growing up and pursuing his dreams, Bridgeman always looked up to his parents for inspiration. They always proved to be the pillars of his young career and were the key figures in helping him navigate through to professional golf.

As far as their own professions go, there is not much information available about Bridgeman Sr.’s career. However, reports suggest that Bailey was a match teacher. Whether she still works in the same field is unclear. However, his mother often gets a lot of credit for helping him find success academically. He was able to get into Chapman and Clemson University with her help.

Speaking of helping her son academically, Bailey said, “Chapman was a great place for him to build his confidence in a safe, supportive environment. The coaches and faculty are some of the best, and I have no regrets that Jacob went here versus a bigger school.”

Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States looks on at the 6th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 15 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602151354

It’s not only her son’s academics where Bailey is actively involved. She also tries to support him on the road.

Jacob Bridgeman’s mom is his biggest supporter

Being a junior golfer on the road is never easy. And Jacob Bridgeman was eager to find success at a very young age. So he used to travel the country often during his junior years. While her role as a math teacher kept her busy, Angie Bailey always had the time to accompany her son during such trips.

Bailey told Campbell Mathis from Chapman High School, “Jacob and I traveled most of the summer when he played as a junior golfer in national and state tournaments.”

With his mother on the ropes, Bridgeman became a three-time individual state champion during his high-school years. He was also a part of the 2017 Junior Presidents Cup U.S. team.

However, his mother also admitted that Bridgeman didn’t adapt to traveling on his own once he got into college.

“When he went to Clemson, he traveled with the team. When he became a professional, I was not able to travel to as many since the tournaments are spread out across the U.S. and other countries.”

As Bridgeman kept developing on the course, Bailey was happy watching him from afar. Eight years later, she might get to watch her son beat Rory McIlroy at Riviera Golf Club. And that would a story for the ages.