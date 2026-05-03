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Who Are Kristoffer Reitan’s Parents? Ethnicity, Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour Pro

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Molin Sheth

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May 3, 2026 | 12:07 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Who Are Kristoffer Reitan’s Parents? Ethnicity, Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour Pro

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Molin Sheth

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May 3, 2026 | 12:07 PM EDT

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Playing only his 14th PGA Tour event in the 2026 Cadillac Championship, Kristoffer Reitan has just started his journey in the big leagues. But he seems ready to take on the challenge right from the get-go. Much credit goes to his parents for raising him to be ready to tackle any challenges that come his way. On that note, let’s get to know more about Reitan’s parents.

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On March 8, 1998, the PGA Tour pro was born to Magnus Reitan and Siv Beate Reitan. He was raised in Oslo, Norway.

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Molin Sheth

2,092 Articles

Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story.

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