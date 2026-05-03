Who Are Kristoffer Reitan’s Parents? Ethnicity, Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour Pro

Playing only his 14th PGA Tour event in the 2026 Cadillac Championship, Kristoffer Reitan has just started his journey in the big leagues. But he seems ready to take on the challenge right from the get-go. Much credit goes to his parents for raising him to be ready to tackle any challenges that come his way. On that note, let’s get to know more about Reitan’s parents.

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On March 8, 1998, the PGA Tour pro was born to Magnus Reitan and Siv Beate Reitan. He was raised in Oslo, Norway.