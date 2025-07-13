Who Are Rory McIlroy’s Sponsors? From Hat to Shoes, Brand Endorsement Deals of PGA Tour Star Revealed

Very few golfers in the world can say that they have been more influential than Rory McIlroy over the last decade and a half. The Irishman has been the face of golf after Tiger Woods. He has been incredibly consistent and always has been among the best in the world. Even during his major drought, McIlroy was dominating the scene, winning titles on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour often. That has helped him become a trustworthy figure to endorse for any brand connected to the sport.

Over the years, Rory McIlroy has aligned himself with a number of brands. We’re here to explore which of them he is still connected with. So let’s take a look at the 36-year-old’s sponsorship deals that he often backs on and off the course.

The biggest brands that have signed Rory McIlroy

After the status he has achieved in golf, Rory McIlroy has piqued the interest of many huge brands. One of them is FM Global, a commercial property insurance provider that was founded in 1835 in the United States. This is one of the newest endorsements McIlroy has received, and he confirmed their partnership back in February 2025. Through NBC Sports, the Irish golfer is also a brand ambassador of GolfPass. It’s a subscription service that offers exclusive golf content, access to thousands of golf courses, and other great opportunities. Rors is often seen in GolfPass advertisements during commercial breaks and other channels of golf content.

For data services on the course, McIlroy is signed with Optum. The brand designs golf equipment that provides training that helps you enhance your game. If you figure out where the issue lies and know how to resolve it, then you can also use the tool to improve yourself. In 2013, Bose Corporation, which is known for its exceptional audio devices, signed McIlroy on a multi-year deal. They have also been endorsing the Irishman since then.

McIlroy signed a deal with Workday back in 2022. They are a technology company that designs tools for HR, finance, planning, and work management. Lastly, to add a bit of style to his everyday lifestyle, the 29-time PGA Tour champion also wears Omega watches. He has been sponsored by the brand for a few years now and continues to be a great ambassador for them.

These were all of the brands that Rory McIlroy has signed with that don’t usually feature on the course. But there are a few brands that the Irishman often flaunts on his apparel and kit. Let’s explore them.

The brands he flaunts on the course

When participating in PGA Tour or DP World Tour events, there are only a few brands that Rory McIlroy can show off often. When it comes to his entire outfit, from hat, t-shirt, pants, to shoes, he only wears the Nike brand. McIlroy is one of the biggest brand ambassadors for Nike, and he has been signed with them since January 2013. He was already a 2-time major winner by then, and the popular sports apparel company made the right choice, banking on him for the future. A lot of McIlroy’s golf equipment, like gloves, also comes from Nike. In fact, Nike also has a special category of different apparel and equipment under its name. You can find many of his iconic outfits in the category.

When it comes to his golf kit, there is only one brand that McIlroy is loyal to, and that’s TaylorMade. For anyone who has followed his career recently, the TM Qi10 Driver is his favorite club. That same club helped him achieve his glorious Career Grand Slam feat. The rest of his kit is also packed with TaylorMade clubs, and he is one of the biggest names in the brand’s portfolio alongside Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda. McIlroy officially signed with the brand in May 2017 on a multi-year deal.

With so many big brands under his belt, there is no question that Rory McIlroy is definitely making bank away from the course as well. No wonder his net worth is so high.