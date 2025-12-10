brand-logo
Who Are Si Woo Kim’s Wife & Parents? PGA Tour Pro’s Lifestyle Explored Amid LIV Golf Rumors

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 10, 2025 | 8:11 AM EST

This year alone, Si Woo Kim proved to be a major threat to his peers on the PGA Tour. He may not have broken his two-year winless streak, but he was still causing a lot of trouble at every event he played. So it didn’t come as a surprise that he attracted the attention of Scott O’Neil & Co. But there’s more to him than his consistency in 2025 that may have earned him a possible LIV Golf contract. And that’s what we’re here to learn about.

From Seoul to Sawgrass, the rise of Si Woo Kim

Born on Jun 28, 1995, in Seoul, South Korea, Si Woo Kim was set on a path for success in golf at a very young age. His father, Du-ryu Kim, played a significant role in helping him develop his skills when he was young. His mother was also very supportive in helping him move to Thailand so that he could get better training.

Kim completed his schooling at Sinsung High School in Anyang City, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He pursued further education at Yonsei University, where he also competed at the collegiate level in golf.

It didn’t take him long to find success at an amateur level, as he turned pro when he was only 17 years old in 2012. Two years later, he met his wife, Ji Hyun Oh. By 2015, Kim was already winning titles as a pro. He captured the 2015 Stonebrae Classic on the Web.com Tour. That earned him his PGA Tour membership.

He continued his impressive run of form in the big leagues as well. In his first season, Kim managed to get five top-10 finishes, which included a runner-up in the
Barbasol Championship. He also won the 2016 Wyndham Championship that season.

