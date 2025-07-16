Who Are the Commentators for The Open 2025 at Royal Portrush?

The best of the best are at Royal Portrush right now, getting ready for the last major of the year. And we’re not just talking about golfers. While fans are excited to watch the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler compete in the 153rd edition of The Open Championship, The R&A has also ensured that a great team covers it. The entire event will be covered by the NBC Sports golf team.

Speaking about the team, the lineup of analysts for The Open Championship 2025 is quite impressive. Let’s see who will be on the course and in the commentary panel to provide complete coverage of every stroke in the major.

Hosts

According to the NBC Sports website, for NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, Mike Tirico will host the entire event. He’s a renowned voice in sports since the 90s and has covered many big golf events in the past. His list of big tournaments includes the U.S. Open, the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup. Tirico has also been a popular figure on the NBC Golf team since 2016. He definitely has the experience and the credentials to cover the oldest major in golf.

Damon Hack and Rich Lerner will host the event on the Golf Channel. Hack is already a well-established golf expert. He is quite popular with the fans and much loved for his honest opinions on the sport. Lerner comes with a diverse range of experience, covering huge events like the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and more. He has also been an expert in golf since 1997, providing valuable insights on the sport every opportunity he receives.

Play-by-play coverage

Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon, Mike Tirico, Steve Sands, and Tom Abbott will be keenly watching every bit of action on the course. They will cover the play-by-play coverage for NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Hicks has been a play-by-play commentator for nearly three decades and is an expert in the profile. Gannon is also one of the most recognized voices for NBC, who covers the PGA Tour. Sands has proven himself to be a great analyst and was a member of the ‘Live From The Masters’ team a few months ago. Englishman Abbot has been an integral part of the Golf Channel since 2005 and has covered nearly every PGA Tour event over the last few years.

Analyst

NBC, USA Network, and Peacock’s panel of experts includes Kevin Kisner, Brad Faxon, Paul McGinley, Smylie Kaufman, Curt Byrum, John Cook, and Arron Oberholser. With their experience as players, each and every one of these analysts provides unique perspectives and makes interesting observations on the course. They have also proven their credentials as experts, keeping their opinions neutral and providing the viewers with the most intriguing information available.

The team of analysts for Golf Channel includes Brandel Chamblee, with Paul McGinley and Arron Oberholser pulling double shifts. Chamblee is one of the biggest names in golf commentary and broadcasting. He is known for his blunt take on the sport.

On-course reporters

Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, John Wood, Johnson Wagner, and Karen Stupples are the on-course reporters for NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Being former players, Kaufman and Wagner would be able to connect better with the players on the course and ask them critical questions in between strokes. Mackay and Wood, who have worked as caddies in the past, can provide great coverage of the environment at Royal Portrush. They will be able to foresee the conditions and anticipate how things will play out. Being a former player herself, Stupples will also provide a unique perspective as she covers the event on the course. Cara Banks will be conducting interviews on the course for NBC.

For the Golf Channel, Todd Lewis, Eamon Lynch, Rex Hoggard, and Ryan Lavner will be reporting from the fairway. Lewis has been an integral part of the Golf Channel broadcast team since 2008 and will add a lot of value to the coverage. Lynch, Hoggard, and Lavner are all renowned figures in golf broadcasting. Hoggard and Lavner also host the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav together on YouTube. Johnson Wagner will be interviewing the players on the course for the Golf Channel.