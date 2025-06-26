Who Are the Commentators for U.S. Senior Open 2025?

The field of the 2025 U.S. Senior Open will be packed with some in-form players. The fast-paced greens of the Broadmoor Golf Club that remind Jack Nicklaus & Ernie Els of their efforts at ANGC will be raided this week by some outstanding veteran golfers. The likes of Miguel Angel Jiménez, Steven Alker, and Ángel Cabrera have absolutely dominated the season and are firm favorites to win the event. But they might have a disadvantage on the course.

Based on how Nicklaus described the course, it will be more suitable for players like Bernhard Langer, Olin Browne, and Jerry Kelly. Jerry Kelly was a runner-up in the major the last time it was played at the Broadmoor, making him one of the firm favorites to contend for the title this year as well. The tension on the fairway will undoubtedly be intense, and you need an experienced team of commentators to cover every minute of the action accurately. So let’s take a look at the broadcast team presenting the third major of the PGA Tour Champions season, according to the NBC Sports website.

Play-by-play coverage: Terry Gannon

At 61 years old, Terry Gannon has been covering sports for nearly 40 years now. He is widely regarded as one of the most versatile voices in NBC Sports, as he covers multiple sports like golf, college basketball, and Olympic figure skating and gymnastics. Starting his career as a college basketball commentator, he grew into other sports over the years and became an expert in all of them. His expertise has allowed him to be an integral part of many teams, including NBC Sports Group’s lead figure skating announce team after his work in the Sochi Olympics in October 2014.

Throughout his career, Terry has covered 5 Olympics, including the 2024 Paris Olympics. His outstanding work in France also won him the Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the event. Apart from the PGA Tour Champions, Gannon also covers the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour. He has been a part of the Golf Channel team since 2010. During his time with ABC and ESPN, Terry Gannon also commented on sports like tennis, soccer, volleyball, etc.

Analyst: Brad Faxon

Who doesn’t know Brad Faxon? A former PGA Tour pro who also tangled with the Champions Tour for a while. He won 8 titles before turning 50 and 2 more after. Faxon joined the Golf Channel lineup of NBC Sports only in 2023. However, his unique experience in the sport gives him an advantage in providing excellent analytical data to explain various play-by-play situations on the course. Apart from golf, Brad was also a part of the same team as Terry that won the Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was honored as Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event. His experience is amazing, and his insights are invaluable, making Brad Faxon one of the best in the Golf Channel commentary team.

Holes: Peter Jacobsen

Like Brad Faxon, Peter Jacobsen is also a former PGA Tour and Seniors Tour player. He has 7 titles to his name from his prime, and he also won the U.S. Senior Open in 2004. While he also works as an analyst, Jacobsen’s expertise on the short grass is what will be utilized most during the 2025 U.S. Senior Open. Unlike Faxon, Jacobsen started his career in the commentary box quite early. The analyst’s profile piqued his interest when he was still playing actively on the Tour. As Peter confessed to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, “I just sat still, kept my ears open, listened, and I learned. That was how I got into it, and I never looked back.” He has been working for NBC for over 20 years now and has covered many events since.

On-Course: Roger Maltbie

One of the most famous voices on the course, Roger Maltbie, is a beloved commentator for NBC Sports. He, too, has had an excellent career as a PGA Tour player. But he left a bigger mark on the sport behind the mic. Nothing to take away from his iconic win in the first-ever Memorial Tournament, where he beat the legend, Hale Irwin, in the playoffs. However, his work as an analyst, most recently the coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025, has received a lot of love. He has been on the job since 1991, and he continued to play in the Tour regularly while also working as an analyst when he was not. Roger Maltbie’s passion for golf is what makes him one of the best in the field.

On-Course: Mark Rolfing

Mark Rolfing is a distinguished and accomplished golf commentator who has been an analyst for 35 years. Apart from NBC, he has also worked for ABC and ESPN during this period. He exclusively covers golf and is an excellent analyst, offering in-depth expert opinions and knowledge. Rolfing and his wife are also well-known for being humanitarians who try to better the world through the sport. They have also received the Distinguished Service Award from the PGA of America for advanced humanitarian interests through the game. Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, and Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are prior recipients of the award. While he boasts an incredible resume, Mark Rolfing is undoubtedly also one of the best analysts NBC Sports has to offer for such a prestigious event.