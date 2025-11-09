Who Is Aaron Rai’s Wife? All About PGA Tour Pro’s Life Partner Explored

At 30, Aaron Rai has traveled the world to play golf. Whether it’s the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour, the Englishman found success everywhere he went. And one person has always cheered for him during all his bouts. We’re talking about Rai’s wife, Gaurika Bishnoi.

The couple got married in July 2025. It’s not confirmed when they actually started seeing each other, but they have posted pictures of themselves together throughout the year. In one of Gaurika’s posts celebrating her birthday, she also wrote, “Stepped into 27 with love, laughter, and my forever plus one ♥️🎂.”

Career-wise, Gaurika is quite an accomplished golfer herself. She was ranked the best pro in India in 2017 and 2019. She plays on the Ladies European Tour, which is probably how she met the DP World Tour pro. However, Bishnoi has also played in the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, where she has won eight titles. She was also the National Champion in India in 2015.

Originating from Gurgaon, Haryana, she must have connected with Rai due to their Indian roots. Although the DP World Tour pro is from the U.K., his family moved there from India. Like many, Gaurika is a huge fan of Tiger Woods. In fact, Woods is also a part of her dream four-ball match alongside Lexi Thompson and Arnold Palmer. She’s a firm believer that Indian golf is growing exponentially with golfers like DP World Tour’s Shubhankar Sharma, LIV Golf’s Anirban Lahiri, and the LPGA Tour’s Aditi Ashok.

During the 2025 Masters Tournament, she caddied for Rai in the Par-3 Contest. “Best week ever? Easy yes ♥️⛳️ Had the most unforgettable experience @themasters with my favourite person 🧿,” Gaurika wrote about her experience. The PGA Tour pro returned the favor by carrying her bags during a LET event, the 2025 Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Gaurika has a brother, Sunhit Bishnoi, whom she refers to as her “bestie.” The two spent last summer in Europe together, roaming around. Sunhit likes to describe himself as “Full-time golfer, part-time barista.”

This was everything about the journey of Aaron Rai & Gaurika Bishnoi on the golf course. The couple’s life away from the course seems pretty simple and loving, too.

Gaurika Bishnoi & Aaron Rai’s life away from the golf course

Being a star golf couple is not easy to manage. But Gaurika Bishnoi & Aaron Rai do it effortlessly. Unlike a few others, they are not about flaunting their life or competing with each other. They seem to prefer keeping it simple and enjoy each other’s company. Whether it’s celebrating each other’s birthdays, supporting each other on the golf course, or even traveling together, Rai & Bishnoi seem to enjoy the finer things in life.

Even in her Instagram profile description, Bishnoi has sweetly mentioned, “Proudly partnered with @aaron.rai1 💍💁🏻‍♀️.” Although they did flaunt their wedding photos, and why wouldn’t they? Both of them looked radiant and were glowing with joy. It was evident that they were excited to be married to each other. She was also excited that her husband was carrying the bag for her during the LET event. She clicked a selfie with Aaron and LET shared it with “Marriage goals 🤳 Gaurika Bishnoi has PGA Tour/DP World Tour winner and husband Aaron Rai on the bag this week 🇮🇳.”

They may have only been married for a short while, but it seems they are enjoying their life together. It would be interesting to see how Gaurika Bishnoi celebrates if Aaron Rai ends up winning his third DP World Tour title in Abu Dhabi.