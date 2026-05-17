Who Is Alex Smalley’s Girlfriend, Chelsea Groves? All About PGA Tour WAG’s Personal Life, Career & More Explored

In his fifth season on the PGA Tour, Alex Smalley is still looking for his first victory. His pursuit has seen him play 141 events so far. But throughout this time, he has had the support of his partner. She has been cheering him on from behind the ropes, whether it’s during poor performances or tough second-place finishes, she has never backed out of being there for her boyfriend. With Chelsea Groves by his side, Smalley is certainly winning in life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s unclear how exactly they met but their connection does trace back to Duke University, where Smalley was a star athlete. Between 2015 and 2019, he claimed multiple All-ACC honors from the university. Groves also spent her time there building her future. She currently works in sports media as the Director of Social Media at the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

We assume that’s how they met. But the couple prefers to keep their personal life private. What we do know is that Groves has studied at Butler University. She shared her student ID from the university on Instagram. That also told us her complete name, which is Chelsea Morgan Groves.

Coming back to the couple, Groves had appeared on the golf course to cheer for Smalley a few times in the past. But the couple were only rumored to be dating until a few months ago. They confirmed their relationship after they shared a picture of themselves against the backdrop of a beautiful meadow on Instagram back in November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose your winner for the Masters on novig Use the code "Essentially" to get $50 on a spend of just $5 Get $50 Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Groves (@chelseamgroves) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Having said that, let’s get to know Smalley’s girlfriend a little better as a person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting to know Alex Smalley’s girlfriend, Chelsea Groves, better

Being the Director of Social Media for Duke Athletics might be Chelsea Groves’ current job. But that’s not all that Alex Smalley’s girlfriend is passionate about. There are many more things about her that we learned while going through her social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she is excelling in a career on social media, there was a time she may have wanted to pursue journalism. In many of her pictures from Butler University, she is seen holding a microphone, conducting interviews with athletes and her fellow college mates.

Other than that, Groves herself could have been an athlete. She is also seen on the court playing basketball for her university. And no, we’re not talking about just having fun with her friends. She is actually seen geared up in her university uniform as if she were representing the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seems like she had multiple career paths to choose from coming out of college, and ended up going for a job in marketing.