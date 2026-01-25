Who Is Blades Brown’s Caddie? PGA Tour Bagman’s Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

Blades Brown is probably playing some of the best golf of his life in California. Facing Scottie Scheffler in La Quinta, he shot an exhilarating 12-under 60 in the second round of the 2026 American Express. That made him a favorite to win the tournament, earning cheers and support from all over the world.

However, there is one man whose support is most vital to him right now. Trying to win his first PGA Tour title, Brown will be completely reliant on the expertise of his caddie as they explore the challenges of the Pete Dye Stadium Course. So who is the man who will be guiding the 18-year-old through his first big battle as a pro? Let’s find out.

Who is Blades Brown’s caddie?

Blades Brown holds an extremely exceptional resume as an amateur golfer. But when he joined the PGA Tour this season, he needed someone with experience whom he could rely on through his journey by his side. So he stuck with his existing caddie, Jack Bethmann, who had been with him since 2023.

Bethmann has seen Brown dominate the U.S. Amateur in 2023, win the AJGA Junior, capture the Junior Presidents Cup with Team U.S. in 2024, and be crowned the world #1 as well. But that was not all that the veteran caddie had to show.

He also came with a lot of experience working for a number of former professional golfers. Bethamann has caddied for the likes of Max McGreevy and Ryan Moore, and also worked as an assistant coach. Moreover, the 44-year-old has also played in seven Korn Ferry Tour events himself.