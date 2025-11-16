Who Is Braden Thornberry’s Wife, Grace? PGA Tour WAG’s Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

To end the 2024 season, Braden Thornberry grabbed an emphatic win in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. That was enough to help him finish 16th on the Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard. What’s more? He also received his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season. But just before beginning his rookie season, Thornberry fulfilled another big dream, getting married to the love of his life.

Braden Thornberry and Grace McClanahan tied the knot on December 21, 2024. They did so at the St. Mary of the Springs Catholic Church and held a reception at the Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs National Park, Arizona. The entire ceremony was covered by MediaLitStudio and shared on YouTube. The videos and pictures shared by the couple clearly show that they are deeply in love and committed to each other. That makes us wonder, who is Grace? And how did she meet Branden?

The PGA Tour pro’s wife has appeared on the course, cheering for her husband many times. She’s undoubtedly one of his biggest supporters. But that’s not all that Mrs. Thornberry is known for. She is actually quite an accomplished individual herself with a thriving career. She was a former model and also works as an actress. In fact, back in 2021, McClanahan also participated in the Miss Mississippi awards and left quite an impression on the judges.

Her acting career has also seen her pursue a variety of challenges over the years. So far, Grace has worked in one movie, three TV series, and a couple of shorts. Her best roles were in the series #TextMeWhenYouGetHome. It has received a 7.5 rating from IMDb and features some big names in the industry, like Ashley Judd. Other than that, McClanahan has also produced a TV mini-series, Reel Life. It ran for two seasons, from 2018 to 19, for 19 episodes. The show had an average reception in the U.K.

Mrs. Thornberry doesn’t often share glimpses of her work life on her Instagram. However, one of the few times she did so recently was a scene from her movie, Betrayed By My Bridesmaid. While the movie wasn’t received well by the critics, as it only received a 4.6 IMDb rating, she still seems to have enjoyed playing the role of the ‘Night Concierge’ in it. As she wrote in her post, “I had the most incredible experience working on my first ever feature film in my hometown, Hot Springs, Arkansas.”

Modeling, movies, & TV shows may have taken over her career right now. But that’s not all that Grace McClanahan does professionally. She also tries to indulge in more challenging projects that test other skills.

What other types of jobs does Braden Thornberry’s wife, Grace McClanahan, like to work in?

Being in front of the camera comes naturally to Grace McClanahan. Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she doesn’t shy away from roles that require her to present in front of a live audience. According to her resume that she has uploaded on Instagram, Grace also takes up far more difficult roles that other actors don’t usually dare to venture into. She has hosted live events and worked as an anchor when the opportunity presented itself to her in the past.

At one point, Mrs. Thornberry was the in-game Host for Ole Miss Baseball/Basketball. Her CV says that she has also acted as a news anchor for NewsWatch Ole Miss in the past. Alternatively, being a professional singer, she has also performed the National Anthem during live events. And it’s not just her roles in front of the camera that she’s well known for. McClanahan has also worked on stage many times in the past.

As mentioned in her resume, she has taken up challenging roles like that of Tweedle Dee in Alice in Wonderland, Rapunzel in Into the Woods, and Elsa von Schraeder in The Sound of Music. She has also played the character of Kim McAfee in Bye Bye Birdie, Miep Gies in The Diary of Anne Frank, and Ramona in Henry and Ramona. With such a versatile profile, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Grace McClanahan is still getting so much work today. And despite that, she continues to stand behind the ropes to support her husband, Braden Thornberry, for nearly every PGA Tour event he participates in.