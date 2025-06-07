Who Is Cameron Champ’s Caddie? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Trusted Bagman

Turning pro in 2017, Cameron Champ got his PGA Tour card nearly two years later in late 2018. Until then, he had tried his hand in the Korn Ferry Tour, winning the 2018 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. As soon as Champ entered the big leagues as an official member, he won the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship. Over the years, the 29-year-old captured two more championships: the 2019 Safeway Open and the 2021 3M Open. Before his last win, the Sacramento local had made a big change in his team.

Who has been Cameron Champ’s loyal caddie for the last five years?

In 2021, before winning the 3M Open, Cameron Champ brought in Chad Reynolds to carry his bag on the course. Chad Reynolds has been caddying since 2000. After bouncing around with a few golfers, he teamed up with one of Tiger Woods‘s fiercest rivals during his prime, Vijay Singh. Chad and Vijay won 5 titles together from 2007 to 2010. During this time, they won the 2007 Arnold Palmer Invitational and the 2008 FedEx Cup.

Reynolds revealed that his fondest memory on the fairway is helping Singh triumph in 2008, according to his Caddie Network profile. He also mentioned how the best shot he has ever seen was also from Singh on the 13th bunker at Augusta National that landed “back left pin; even the guys we were playing clapped.” Other than that, the Jacksonville Beach local has also partnered on the course with Team U.S. captain Keegan Bradley, Nick Watney, Tom Pernice Jr., Dinesh Chand, Paul Tesori, and Cameron Young.

Speaking of Reynolds’ expertise, it’s worth noting that the caddie might deserve more credit than he does for Champ’s win in the 2021 3M Open. Before the final round of the event, Chad advised his boss to change the golf ball he was playing with for the last 18 holes. He mentioned how on the 17th hole of the penultimate round, he observed that the ball was not flying as far as it should. Reynolds inquired with other caddies about what club their players hit the ball with and realized that Champ’s ball was underperforming despite him using a longer iron. This prompted the experienced caddie to advise the PGA Tour pro to make the change, and he ended up winning the event thanks to the suggestion. Such observation skills and experience only come from caddying for top players.

The two have played over 80 PGA Tour events together. However, the 29-year-old has often struggled to make the cut. That has ensured that he stays under the radar often. But that doesn’t mean the PGA Tour pro hasn’t had any other noteworthy performances since teaming up with his new caddie.

Champ once found a bit of success at ANGC. He finished at T10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament. However, the deficit (10 strokes) between him and Scottie Scheffler was just too big to consider the former a serious contender. It’s worth noting that before aligning with Reynolds, Champ never had a top 10 finish at Augusta National.

This was all about the experiences Chad Reynolds had before he joined Cameron Champ. However, there is more to him than just his work with the golf bag. Let’s get to know him better outside his role with Cameron Champ.

When he is not working on his CHAMP-ionship…

Chad Reynolds, who is also fondly known as Dewayne, Smiley, and Sunshine, lives an adventurous life away from the course. His favorite hobby is riding the waves, as he seems to enjoy the beach life and the thrill of the sport. Before he ever considered being a caddie, Chad was actually pursuing a career as a professional surfer. While he did become a caddie eventually, the veteran looper had also confessed how he had never considered a playing career in golf.

Nevertheless, Reynolds’ favorite courses on Tour are Torrey Pines and the De Mar Country Club. However, when he is away from his duties in the off-season, Smiley prefers to live at Ponte Vedra, home of the iconic THE PLAYERS Championship course, TPC Sawgrass.

