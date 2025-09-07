Who Is Carlota Ciganda’s Caddie? Personal Life, Career & More About LPGA Bagman Explored

For 9 years, Carlota Ciganda struggled through a tough period on the LPGA Tour. She fought hard, but failed to grab a single title ever since her last win in 2016. The Spanish pro also faced a lot of scrutiny for her slow play, an issue that has troubled her throughout her career. All that changed in February 2025 when Ciganda hired a new guy to carry her bag on the course.

Ever since getting a new caddie, Carlota’s career has changed drastically. She broke her winless streak and also grabbed five other top-10 finishes. Her pace of play has also improved as she has not been under the spotlight for slow play recently. Who is this looper who has such a huge impact on Carlota Ciganda’s performance? Let’s learn more about the veteran caddie carrying the Spanish golfer’s bag.

Who is Carlota Ciganda’s new caddie?

Before starting the season, Carlota Ciganda knew that she had to make one major change in her team. Things hadn’t been working out with her old caddie, Alvaro Ortiz, whom she had been working with for three years. The two split ways, and Ciganda signed Casey Johnson to carry her bags. Ever since their partnership began, Johnson has certainly had a huge impact on her boss’s strokeplay.

Last year, Carlota had three top-10 finishes in 17 cuts throughout the season. Her best was a T3 in the 2024 Ford Championship. This year, in just 11 cuts made, she already has five top-10s and one win under her belt. As we’ve already mentioned, she got her first win since 2016. Her decision-making has also improved as she has gained more strokes from her approach shots and around the green. Ciganda has also not been under the radar for the slow pace of play as often as she used to be.

That’s because her new caddie comes with a lot of experience. Casey Johnson has been in the profession for over a decade. Over the years, he has worked with some great golfers and tried to help them succeed in their careers. He has primarily focused on working on the LPGA Tour and has only had pros who play in women’s golf. His impressive list of players includes 2-time LPGA Tour winner Marina Alex, 1-time major champion and 6-time winner Eun Hee Ji, and Allison Britt.

He is not only an outstanding caddie but also a professional golfer and a great coach. According to his Instagram profile, Johnson plays in the PGA of Canada. He finished 16th in the 2014 Order of Merit for British Columbia. But there is very little information about his record in the course. As far as his work as a coach goes, his profile says that he was awarded the 2015 BCPGA Teacher of the Year. That suggests that he is quite an accomplished coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlota Ciganda 🇪🇸 (@carlotagolf)

Golf is not the only passion of Casey Johnson. He also indulges in other adventures during his time away from the course. Let’s take a look at his life when he is not carrying the bags for Carlota Ciganda.

What does Casey Johnson do in his time off?

While the fairways might be Casey Johnson’s passion, his true calling is far away from the greens. Some might even say that he particularly enjoys caddying on links courses. That’s because, as he admits on his Instagram profile, he is truly himself when he is gliding through the waves on his surfboard. Yes, Johnson is a true waterbody and is often seen on the beach with his friends.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Carlota’s caddie also enjoys fishing. He has uploaded quite a few pictures of his catches fresh out of the water. Alternatively, it’s not just the lower altitudes where Johnson likes to go out for an adventure. He also seems to enjoy hiking in the mountains, as he often takes his nephews up the hills for beautiful sunsets. While he’s out in the wild, Johnson also goes out to hunt at times with full gear on. There are also some pictures of him skiing, skating, cycling, and enjoying a very active life. Of course, being out there in the wild, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Casey Johnson also makes barbecue often.