Who Is Charley Hull’s Ex-Husband? Is LPGA Star Currently Dating?

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, we take a look at Charley Hull's new boyfriend. Additionally, her past marriage with Ozzie Smith is also looked at.

Charley Hull has been keeping her personal life private these days. The LPGA Tour star has hinted at having a loving boyfriend and has even shared photos of him while still keeping him hidden. Previously, there was a time she shared updates about her relationship with her fans. However, that chapter of her life, with MMA fighter Ozzie Smith, didn’t go well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As she and Michael Brennan take on the field at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational, here’s a look at her former life-partner, Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Charley Hull’s ex-husband, Ozzie Smith?

It had been nearly two years in 2019 since Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith had started dating. Throughout their relationship, they supported each other through thick and thin. That is why they decided to tie the knot that year. Unfortunately though, their marriage did not last for too long.

As Hull confessed, “You’ve got two choices in life: bad things can make you weak, or they can make you stronger. And you definitely want to be stronger.” Her husband had become “controlling and manipulative,” and she was looking to escape the situation. She had to be strong to do that, and that she was.

But there were moments when Smith showed how much he cared for his partner, like when he was cheering for her from behind the ropes at the 2019 ANA Inspiration. Hull also supported him a lot when he was in the octagon. It was immediately after the 2019 Founders Cup, but she didn’t mind going through the stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Hull said, “My boyfriend had a fight, a title fight, and I went to watch him. It’s not about me and my golf. He sacrifices loads of things for me and my golf. At the end of the day, it was important for him to have a life as well. I went to go and watch him do that. I took the week off and practiced really hard last week. I feel my game is getting into some good form. Just need to get my putter hot because I am hitting a lot of greens. I had that week off to watch him fight, and he won, so I’m proud of him.”

Smith was fighting for the Impact Fight U.K. super-welterweight title. With his girlfriend watching, he was able to triumph and wear the belt around his waist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite their unbelievable commitment towards each other’s careers, they still couldn’t make the marriage work. As Hull stated, Smith’s behavior towards her changed after they got married.

As xuch, they broke off their marriage soon. Since then, Hull has been focused on self-growth and finding better people in her life. And apparently, she has found a great new boyfriend as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Charley Hull’s new boyfriend?

Ever since late last year, Charley Hull has been hinting at dating a new mystery guy. And turns out, he has been showering her with a lot of love and affection. Back in October 2024, during a press conference, she talked about how she loves being in England and spending time with her boyfriend.

She also shared a Christmas post talking about enjoying the holidays with him. She also talked about discussing her tournament performances with her partner and having silly bets with him to motivate herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Englishwoman has largely kept her new boyfriend a mystery from the golf community. She has posted pictures with him on her story but has always managed to cover his face with an emoticon or have him face away from the camera to hide his identity.

It’s clear that Charley Hull is in no rush to reveal who her partner is to the world. But knowing how much she loves expressing herself on social media, fans can expect to see her mystery boyfriend once their relationship moves to the next stage. All we have to do is wait.