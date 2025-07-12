Who Is Chris Gotterup’s Girlfriend, Samantha Rae? Personal Life of PGA Tour Star Explored

The leaderboard at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club was chaotic in the final round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. After some brilliant performances and a few shocking strokes, the top 10 looked completely different from what it was at the end of 54 holes. However, one position that remained unaffected throughout was that of Chris Gotterup, who had a commanding lead at the top. He was so far ahead that even if he had finished the last round on par, he would have still beaten the field by 2 strokes. That was the first big win of his career.

It seems that only a few weeks later, he also got a big win in life based on his partner’s Instagram. That’s when the two first shared a picture of themselves on social media. Want to know who the PGA Tour pro is dating? Then let’s get to know her!

In July 2024, Chris Gotterup first appeared on Samantha Rae’s Instagram holding her close during their trip to Scotland. It was probably during the PGA Tour pro’s visit to the country to play in his first Genesis Scottish Open. It’s not clear when the two officially started dating, but it’s safe to assume that it was some time last year. Since then, the couple have often been seen together on and off the course, enjoying each other’s company.

Samantha has been there on the course supporting her partner quite often. She was at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open. Rae was also present at Oakmont Country Club, where Gotterup finished T23 in the very challenging conditions of the 2025 U.S. Open. Other than the golf course, the couple also loves to attend football and baseball games together. Back in September 2024, Samantha had shared a picture of them attending an Oklahoma Sooners football match.

Apart from enjoying sports events together, there are a few other activities that the couple loves posting about. Let’s see what they like to do during their time off.

What do Chris Gotterup and Samantha Rae do when they are not enjoying sports?

When there are no sports events to attend, Chris Gotterup and Samantha Rae love going out on dates. They visit the beaches, go out to parties, or even have a double date with their friends at times. They also like to travel when given the opportunity. While the trip to Scotland was more of a work assignment for Chris, the couple also visited Greece and Italy together.

The couple also celebrated Valentine’s Day together. They were seen standing in front of a huge heart setup made with red balloons. Love is already in the air, it seems, between the two, as Samantha chose to caption it “Love loving you.” It certainly looks like Chris Gotterup’s love life and career are blossoming at the moment. Wouldn’t you agree?