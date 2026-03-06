Who Is Daniel Berger’s Fiancée Tori Slater? PGA Tour Winner’s Love Life Unraveled

Playing the 235th PGA Tour event of his career, Daniel Berger is on a roll. And he’s got the biggest motivation and cheerleader supporting him from behind the ropes. It’s his fiancée, Tori Slater. The couple is thriving in their relationship despite a long relationship that hasn’t progressed further. That’s because of their focus on their amazing careers.

We all know what Berger does for a living. But what profession is Slater involved in? That’s what we’re here to find out. Let’s learn more about the PGA Tour pro’s bride-to-be’s profession as she continues to be by her fiancé’s side every step of the way.

What does Daniel Berger’s fiancée do for a living?

Daniel Berger may be known as a popular professional golfer around the world. But in the state of Florida, Tori Slater or Victoria Slater is known for being a reputed realtor.

She works as a Sales Associate for Douglas Elliman. According to her realtor profile, she has seven years of experience in broking luxury real estate properties. She specializes in Palm Beach and Martin counties. Other than real estate, Slater is also a model and a fashion coordinator.

Through her realtor profile, we also got to learn a bit about her as a person.

Getting to know Victoria Slater…

Although her birthday is unclear, we do know that she was born in Charleston, West Virginia. However, she moved to Jupiter, Florida about eight years ago.

As far as her education goes, Slater is an alumnus of the University of Kentucky and Florida Atlantic University. She earned a business degree from both the universities. Other than her expertise in sales, she is also a great source for entertainment, dining, and shopping. That makes her an excellent real estate agent as she can provided a well-rounded pitch to her clients to sell the property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Slater (@torislater)

That was all about her professional life and history. Now let’s take a peek at her relationship with Berger.

Daniel Berger and Victoria Slater; a match made in heaven

Daniel Berger and Victoria Slater’s relationship has been public since 2016. Rumor has it that they met through mutual connections and bonded over social media. Since then, they have been inseparable.

Interestingly, the two got engaged in 2025. Or at least that’s what it seemed after Slater shared a slideshow from the beach with a caption “💍.” However, there haven’t been any updates from them to book a date yet.

Right now, the couple is focused on building their career. Berger is delivering great performances on the fairway. Slater is delivering great numbers on the spreadsheet. We’re guessing they will finally tie the knot once they have achieved one of their goals.