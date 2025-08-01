Who Is Eri Okayama? LPGA Tour Pro’s Personal Life and Professional Career Explored

Eri Okayama must’ve felt the sting when she narrowly missed that birdie on the 18th hole, falling just short of catching Sayaka Takahashi at the 2025 Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open. But just a month later, the 29-year-old turned that heartbreak into fuel—earning her spot at Royal Porthcawl and storming into a share of the lead after Round 1 of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. What a turnaround for the rising star of Japanese golf.

With her name now echoing far beyond national borders, fans everywhere are asking: who exactly is Eri Okayama? Let’s take a closer look at the breakout talent lighting up the LPGA Tour with her fearless strokeplay and newfound global presence.

Eri Okayama: A rising star from the Land of the Rising Sun

On June 4, 1996, in Shijonawate, Osaka, Japan, the Okayama family brought a little girl into their home. Little did they know that she was going to be the future of Japanese golf. Eri Okayama may have started playing golf quite early, as she was already showing brilliance during her time in university. She studied at the Osaka University of Commerce High School. During her time there, not only did she play collegiate golf, but she also represented Japan in amateur golf.

One of her most memorable achievements while still at her university was playing in the 2014 Women’s World Amateur Team Championship, or the WWATC, which was played in Karuizawa, Japan. In 2014, while participating in the tournament as a part of the Japanese squad, Okayama made the headlines with an excellent 5-under 67 in the second round. That helped Team Japan manage a 12-under 132, which was the best team score for the day. In the end, Japan ended up finishing second in the tournament behind Canada, which included Brooke Henderson.

Despite receiving international exposure, Okayama has largely remained within the Japanese ranks for most of her career. Soon after her adventures in 2014, the 29-year-old turned pro and started playing in the Japanese LPGA Tour. From 2015 to 2025, she has built a career out of consistently performing on her national Tour. She has won 4 JLPGA titles in the past 11 years, the last of which came in 2024. Winning the Sky Ladies ABC Cup got her a $47,841 paycheck. Throughout her career, she has earned over $2.4 million. That’s quite impressive for someone who is solely dedicated to the Japanese Tour.

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open is not her first outing in a women’s major. She has also played in the U.S. Women’s Open twice in her career in 2019 and 2020. Her very first attempt saw her finish at 39, tied with Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko. In 2020, she was tied with Ko again with an improved run at 13th; however, Korda missed the cut this time around. At Royal Porthcawl, the 29-year-old is leading both the star golfers and everyone else on the field except Rio Takeda after the end of the first round. Okayama is taking things to the next level with every major opportunity she receives.

While she continues to rise to fame, Eri Okayama did look a bit troubled at Royal Porthcawl. Let’s see what was bothering her

What issues were bothering the Japanese star in the 2025 AIG Women’s Open?

In a post-round interview, Eri Okayama expressed how she was deeply satisfied with her performance in the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. But she still looked like she was struggling on a few occasions. In response to the question, the Japanese pro said, “I’ve hurt my back a few times this year, within the last month or so, and since then I’ve had to take a break from domestic tournaments.” She has been facing injuries all through her career, and her back has always been something of a concern. Since her runner-up finish in the 2025 Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open, the problems have only resurfaced.

Continuing to address the issue, Okayama added, “I’ve barely been able to practise up until this point. I never expected to finish in this position.” Despite the limited practice, she is surprised to be able to get a first place finish after 18 holes. She was visibly struggling throughout the round, but fought through it to make it work. But the Japanese reigning terror on the leaderboard would have certainly inspired her as she pushed through for a great finish in the end. Hopefully, Eri Okayama is able to continue performing at this level and ends up getting a great finish if not winning the 2025 AIG Women’s Open by Sunday.