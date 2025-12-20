Who Is Fred Couples’ Stepson, Hunter Hannemann? Golf Pro’s Personal Life With Wife Suzanne Hannemann Explored

Walking the fairway of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Fred Couples is having another go at the PNC Championship this year. And he will once again have Hunter Hannemann by his side as they try to beat the Langers, Kordas, & others in Orlando, Florida. But what’s the relationship between Hannemann and Couples that allows them to play in the Parent/Child event? Let’s find out!

How is Hunter Hannemann related to Fred Couples?

Rumors suggest that Fred Couples started dating Suzanne Hannemann in 2013. And the couple got married in February 2022. However, prior to her relationship with the veteran golfer, Suzanne was in another relationship.

While details of her previous partner are not publicly available, it’s confirmed that she had her son, Hunter Hannemann, with that man. So when Suzanne and Fred got married, Hunter essentially became his stepson.

Yes, Fred Couples is Hunter Hannemann’s stepfather. That’s why they are allowed to participate in the PNC Championship. The retired pro had expressed how he was happy to share the course with his stepson for the first time in last year’s edition of the event.

It has only been three years since they shared the stepfather and stepson relationship. But they have known each other for many years, as Couples has been dating his mother since 2013. So there was no unfamiliarity between them when the nature of their relationship finally changed.

In fact, Hunter Hannemann has always been intrigued by the fact that his mother was in a relationship with a golf legend. He has also spoken about it in the past. Let’s see what he had to say.

Hunter Hannemann reveals what connected him with Fred Couples

When Suzanne Hannemann and Fred Couples first started dating, Hunter didn’t really know how popular his stepfather really was. Speaking to Adam Schupak of Golfweek, he said, “I had no clue. I don’t think I watched a single minute of golf in my life before he came in. But eventually, like, I started realizing he’s a big deal and he can play.”

Having no affiliation with the sport before, it’s understandable why he wouldn’t know who Couples was. Those who are not well-versed with it would probably only remember legends like Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus. But Hannemann fell in love with the sport once he learned who Couples really was.

Fred has talked about how he and Hunter started practicing golf together. That’s what really helped them connect. And Hannemann’s game also drastically improved over time. Hence, Fred Couples decided to register them for the 2024 PNC Championship.

They finished T15 in the tournament last year, and Hunter Hannemann got to experience what it’s like to play in a proper golf event. The Couples family will be aiming to get a better finish as they return to action at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club this year.