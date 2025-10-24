Who Is Jackson Suber’s Caddie in 2025? All About PGA Tour Pro’s Trusted Bagman Explored

In his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Jackson Suber is already making waves in the big leagues. After just 23 appearances in 2025, he has already had three top-10 finishes. Throughout his journey, he has had an excellent partner who has guided him exceptionally in every move he makes. The individual we are talking about is Suber’s partner-in-crime on the fairway, his caddie, Greyson Porter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Many of you might be wondering: Who is Greyson Porter? But some of the hardcore golf enthusiasts might have heard of him. That’s because Porter himself is a professional golfer, or at least he was pursuing a career as one until April 2024. He played on the PGA Tour Americas and PGA Tour Canada. In fact, the PGA Tour Canada is where Suber and Porter must have met, considering they played eight tournaments together in 2022.

As far as Porter’s career goes, he grew up pursuing a career in golf. He confessed, “I fell in love with golf by chipping balls in my backyard with my dad.” He also found inspiration in legends like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, two players he idolizes. They motivated him to keep pushing for a career in the sport. That’s what made him choose Florida State University to pursue his education and golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming off a great run as a junior, winning the Florida Junior Tour title at TPC Sawgrass, Porter pursued a major in Finance at FSU. During his time there, he also represented the Florida State Seminoles men’s golf team. His best finish was a runner-up in the 2018 USA Individual Tournament. He also made the 2019 All-ACC Academic Men’s Golf Team. In 2021, Porter graduated from Florida State University and started his journey as a professional golfer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Suber (@jacksonsuber) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, he immediately turned a pro right out of college. However, it took a year for Porter to make it into the PGA Tour Canada. In his first season there, he played nine tournaments and made four cuts. Then he spent another year exploring other Tours in 2023. He was 25 years old when his idol, Koepka, won his fifth major title. A year later, Porter got the opportunity to play on the PGA Tour Americas. However, that only lasted for one tournament as he made his last professional appearance on the PGA Tour.

When Greyson Porter turned 27, his idol McIlroy was a Grand Slam champion. However, by then, his goals in golf had changed. He was now caddying for Jackson Suber. In fact, the duo has had a roller-coaster of a ride together. Suber & Porter kicked off the season with a 6th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii. However, it took them six months to see another great performance. In June 2025, they finished T6 in the Rocket Classic, and in July, they got a 7th place in the Barracuda Championship.

AD

That was all about the journey of Greyson Porter from a professional golfer to a caddie. Let’s get to know him better as a person and his goals in life.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does Greyson Porter aim to achieve in life?

Porter’s goals in his career are pretty straightforward. For instance, one of his dreams is to take his parents on an all-expense-paid international trip at least once in his life. Europe would be a great destination for that, as he also wishes to visit the continent once.

Porter also seems to love adventures, as he wants to go diving with great white sharks. Amongst his various goals, he is also aiming to be a great public speaker. If he got the opportunity, Greyson would also love to meet Tony Robbins once. According to him, Robbins is one of the most influential and successful entrepreneurs he knows. This suggests that his education in Finance can also lead him to pursue a business career. Other than that, Porter loves to wakeboard, listen to electronic music, especially by Odesza, and watch Superman movies.