Who Is Jimmy Abdo? Personal Life, Amateur Career & More Details About Golfer Revealed

Still a teenager, Jimmy Abdo is already making the news for his exploits on the course as he finds his way through the amateur ranks. The up-and-coming star is eager to impress the masses, and his recent performances have done just that. He has aligned himself with the right crowd and is making the right numbers to get attention. With the way things are going, there is no question that Abdo is a star in the making. And that has got the golf community excited.

Fans are asking questions about little Jimmy now. Where is he from? When does he graduate? What has he achieved so far? Well, we are here to answer all of that and much more. So buckle up and get ready to learn more about Jimmy Abdo, the promising young star who could be the future of golf.

Jimmy Abdo: Born away from the spotlight

Unlike many big-name amateur stars today, like Miles Russell and Charlie Woods, Jimmy Abdo wasn’t born into stardom. He had quite a modest beginning in golf. There is very little information available about his origin and background. What we do know is that he was born and raised in Edina, Minnesota. That’s where he completed his education, in the MN State High School in 2024. According the that, his age is presumed to be 19 right now. Which means that he may have been born somewhere around 2005-06.

As far as his college goes, he is also pursuing his university education in Minnesota. Abdo is enrolled in Gustavus Adolphus College in a Sport Management course. He is due to graduate from the course in 2028, according to his college profile. Still in his first year at the university, the teenage golfer’s only collegiate achievement so far has been a MIAC Athlete of the Week for April 14-20, 2025. However, he does boast quite an impressive amateur record already.

Having only joined the amateur circuit in 2025, Abdo has played just 4 events so far. He won his very first tournament, the Bobby Krig Invite, which was a collegiate invite event. However, more recently, the 19-year-old has gained some momentum in the U.S. Amateur. He qualified for the 2025 U.S. Amateur Quarter Final after beating Daniel Svärd in an exciting match-play contest in the round of 16. His next match will be against Jackson Herrington to qualify for the semi-finals. John Daly‘s son, John Daly II, Mason Howell, and Miles Russell are other prominent names who are still in the competition.

His sudden rise to the top has received a lot of positive reactions from the community. So it’s only right that fans should know what the young golfer has achieved on the course apart from his one amateur win. So let’s take a look at some more of his accolades.

What else has Abdo achieved in his young career?

Winning your very first event at an amateur level, even if it was among collegiate golfers, is truly a remarkable achievement for Jimmy Abdo. Even if the field of Bobby Krig Invite only had 5 players. Either way, the 19-year-old star has also participated in state-wide team events. Still in school, Abdo and his team represented MN State High School to win the State Class AAA Championship. Jimmy shared pictures of their win on his Instagram, confirming that they were now “🏆STATE CHAMPS🏆.”

Other than that, based on Abdo’s profile, we can also see that his university, Gustavus Adolphus College, has also honored him with a special title. Still in his rookie year in college, he has been rewarded the MIAC Rookie of the Year. That is the tag they gave him when announcing his participation in the 2025 U.S. Amateur a few days ago.

Apart from golf, it seems that young Jimmy also has interests in other sports. He seems to be a fan of the NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. He must have been quite pumped up to watch them beat the Indiana Pacers 4-3 in the 2025 NBA Finals a few weeks ago. Abdo also seems to enjoy other activities like hiking, watching sunsets, going out to parties, or just playing some darts with some friends. If he does go on to win the 2025 U.S. Amateur, then it won’t come as a surprise if Jimmy Abdo has another party to celebrate his big victory.