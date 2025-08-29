Who Is Jodi Ewart Shadoff? LPGA Pro’s Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

The English golfers have been wreaking terror on the LPGA Tour recently. Lottie Woad had displayed some emphatic strokeplay during their time in Europe. Then Charley Hull took over the spotlight in the final major of the season. Now, Jodi Ewart Shadoff is trying to disrupt Miranda Wang’s attempt at getting her maiden LPGA Tour win. While Woad has grown into a beloved figure in women’s golf recently and Hull is a superstar on the Tour, Shadoff hasn’t established herself in the golf community as much, despite having ample experience.

So let’s get to learn more about Jodi and how humble story on the LPGA Tour to understand how she has managed to stay off the headlines for so long.

Who is Jodi Ewart Shadoff?

On January 7, 1988, Harvey Ewart and Zoe Ewart had a little girl in Northallerton, North Yorkshire. They named her Jodi and welcomed her to their humble abode, which was always more inclined towards sports. Growing up in a horse racing town, Harvey himself was a jockey and horse trainer. However, Jodi instead chose to pursue soccer at a very young age. It was not until she was 8 years old that her grandfather introduced her to golf. He was also her first coach, as he guided her to perfect her form at a very young age.

Ewart Shadoff was already a star in the making as an amateur golfer. During her time at the University of New Mexico, she won 5 collegiate titles and was a two-time NCAA All-American. Outside her university, Jodi also won the English Amateur Championship in 2008 and 2009. She represented England and Great Britain on multiple occasions in the Curtis Cup, the Espirito Santo Trophy, and the Vagliano Trophy in 2008 and 2009. By 2010, the 37-year-old had graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Psychology and an impressive amateur record.

Shadoff immediately turned pro in 2010 to play in the Futures Tour. She was able to dominate the second-tier Tour on her first attempt and received her LPGA Tour card for 2011. However, by the time she joined the big leagues, the season had nearly ended for the season. She managed to squeeze herself into two tournaments in her first year. 2012 onwards, the English pro was a regular on the Tour and started delivering great performances every year. The most outstanding finish she had in her initial years was a T4 in the 2013 U.S. Women’s Open.

Inbee Park absolutely dominated the challenging conditions at Sebonack Golf Club that year, winning the major with an 8-under par by 4 strokes. However, Shadoff also delivered a strong performance to finish with a 1-over. That helped her earn a place in that year’s Solheim Cup team alongside Charley Hull. Both Englishwomen managed to deliver identical performances against Team U.S. that year, winning 2 matches and losing one to help Team Europe win 18-10.

Over the years, the veteran LPGA Tour star continued to perform consistently. However, an individual win still evaded her on the LPGA Tour and the LET. She broke the curse in the 2022 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, beating Yuka Saso, Jeeno Thitikul, and Co. to win her first title at The Saticoy Club. That has been the only title she has won before her strong performance in the two rounds of the 2025 FM Championship. Looking for her second career title, Jodi Ewart Shadoff will be a huge threat to everyone at TPC Boston.

And as she pursues the huge opportunity, Jodi will have one of her biggest fans on the course cheering for her. Someone she has known since her time at the University of New Mexico. Let’s learn who her beloved follower is.

Jodi’s biggest supporter channel since 2013

Back when she was still in her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico, Jodi Ewart first met Adam Shadoff. Adam was a news reporter, and he was covering the Mountain West Championship. As Shadoff was also new to his job, he was assigned to cover collegiate and amateur events. That meant that his interactions with Ewart grew over time, and they eventually started dating.

They had a great relationship for a few years before tying the knot in 2013. To finish T4 in the U.S. Women’s Open, qualify for the Solheim Open, and get married in the same year, Jodi Ewart Shadoff was truly having the best year of her life. Over the years, their bond grew as Adam also found success in his career. He now works as a sports anchor for WOFL-TV and is often present on the course to cover his wife’s performance. What more can Jodi Ewart Shadoff ask for?