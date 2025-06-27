Who Is Kevin Roy? PGA Tour Pro’s Career, Personal Life, & More Explored

11 years of struggle, and he finally made it. Kevin Roy’s journey in golf is one that is filled with determination, undying will, and passion. The 35-year-old has consistently fought to rise through the rankings since turning pro. And it took him 11 years to finally reach the pinnacle he had dreamt of, only to be given a wake-up call in the worst possible way. Yet, years of struggle had taught him to never give up, and it didn’t take him too long to get back into the main scene. But is he making the most of it now?

We’re here to explore the journey of Kevin Roy from a young boy from Syracuse to a PGA Tour player under the spotlight. Let’s learn about his humble beginnings and struggles before he got to the stage he had always dreamt of.

Kevin Roy’s rocky road to the top

Born on March 15, 1990, in Syracuse, New York, Kevin Roy grew up in a household of golfers. His father, Jim, was a former PGA Tour and Senior Tour pro. Although he wasn’t a regular member, he still made 33 appearances with 10 cuts on the PGA Tour. That’s probably where Kevin got his inspiration to pursue golf. He continued to play the sport throughout his youth. In fact, Roy was a part of the Long Beach State University golf team with Xander Schauffele when he was studying there. Soon after completing his education, the Syracuse-born golfer turned pro. And life hasn’t been the same ever since.

If you want to know how difficult it is to break into the big leagues, just ask Roy. For 11 years, he juggled around with the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, PGA Tour Canada, and Korn Ferry Tour. He made his PGA Tour debut in 2023, finally reaching the pinnacle he had been dreaming of for years. Unfortunately, after 22 missed cuts in 31 tournaments, Roy had to go back to the Korn Ferry Tour. All the preparation to get here, and he probably didn’t assess the level of competition he might face on the Tour.

The Florida local spent another year on the second-tier Tour and finished in the Top 30 before coming back to the PGA in 2025. And he has been far better during his return than he was at his first attempt. Till the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Kevin has played 16 PGA Tour events. He has made the cut in 10 of them and also has 5 top-25 finishes. One of them was also a top 10 finish in the Puerto Rico Open back in March 2025. However, the 35-year-old realized one of the most impossible dreams a week after his T6 finish in the South American event.

10 years ago, Kevin Roy was working in a Mexican Restaurant in Tampa Bay, Florida, when Rickie Fowler won THE PLAYERS Championship. The restaurant was called Green Lemon, and he made guacamole for the customers during his time there. As Roy confessed in an interview with the PGA Tour, “Ten years ago … I was known as the guacamole guy. I was pushing a cart around, making guacamole. It was just doing whatever I can to make a little bit of money to keep this crazy dream alive. To sit back and look at it now and realize that we’re playing in THE PLAYERS is really cool.”

While he missed the cut during Rory McIlroy‘s second win at TPC Sawgrass, it was still a dream come true for Roy. However, at 35, things have only just begun for him. His next goal would be to book his place for the 2026 season of the PGA Tour. He will also be eager to win his first title and maybe make a few major appearances. Either way, things are looking great for Roy at the moment, and if he continues to maintain his form, then he will achieve all his career goals soon.

His career has definitely propelled to the next level this season. But Kevin Roy has also built a beautiful life away from the course. Let’s learn more about the Roys and what they like to do when Kevin is not on the road.

Roy’s wife and kid

Kevin Roy leads a beautiful life away from his clubs. He married Annie Sabo nearly 4 years ago. The two also have a daughter together, who turned 2 on June 24, 2025. Kevin is not the only one associated with sports in the Roy family. Annie also works as a reporter for FanDuel Sports Network in Cincinnati. She mostly covers baseball and the NFL but is also often seen on the course supporting her husband. In fact, Roy has specifically mentioned how “My support system is amazing… Can’t beat it,” complimenting his wife for always having his back.

Outside their professions, the Roys love to travel the country with their daughter and their Shiba, Corona Roy. They also like to play dress-up for Christmas, visit water parks, and go horse-riding. Speaking of water, the Roy family does seem to enjoy being around the beach, as there are quite a few pictures of them visiting one on their day off. It will be interesting to see how they celebrate once Kevin Roy gets his first career win.