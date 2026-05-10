Who Is Kristoffer Reitan’s Sister? All About Her Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

Kristoffer Reitan is not the only popular personality in his family. Sure, his grandfather, Odd Reitan, founded the Reitan conglomerate decades ago, and his father is the CEO of Reitan Kapital, Magnus Reitan. He also has a sister, Viktoria, and for those who are familiar with Norwegian music, we’re talking about ‘bby ivy’.

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Viktoria is the youngest child of Magnus Reitan and Siv Beate Reitan. She was also born in Oslo, Norway. She didn’t fancy taking up sports. Instead, she chose a different path. Still only 26, Viktoria is considered a rising star in the Norwegian music industry and a popular influencer on social media.

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She often shares videos of her music and stories about her life on Instagram, and that has helped her garner over 300,000 followers. Viktoria is signed with FRTYFVE. While working with them, she released multiple albums over the years. She is relatively popular on Spotify and averages 132,562 monthly listeners to her work. Her most popular song is Happi in collaboration with Mangoo, which has been listened to 7,209,689 times so far.

Apart from music, Viktoria also enjoys athletics. While she may not have pursued a sport, she does run marathons every so often. As seen on her Instagram, she completed her last marathon on April 26, 2026. In the caption, she mentions that she actually started running marathons in 2025 after getting inspired by the London Marathon a year ago. This was the second time she ran the same marathon a few days ago.

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While we have explored her career and passion, let’s take a deeper dive into her time away from the limelight.

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What does Kristoffer Reitan’s sister, Viktoria, do when she’s not living a high-octane life?

Making viral reels, running marathons, and producing hit music are all a part of Viktoria, or bby ivy’s everyday life. But beyond that, in her downtime, she’s no different than everyone else. You don’t really get to see it on her own Instagram, though. You have to venture into her family’s posts to see that side of her.

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Upon visiting Siv Reitan’s Instagram, you can see that Viktoria is also a sweet daughter who takes time out to spend with her mom. They like to go out on special date nights to NOBU Marbella, which might be one of the many places they love.

All her photos on her Instagram are incredibly picturesque. But she doesn’t mind posing a bit goofy-ly around her mother. That shows she’s quite comfortable around family. Even when taking a picture with the entire Reitan bunch, she doesn’t mind giving a more loving familial pose. We can also see her playing a piano with a Christmas tree in the background in what looks like their family home.