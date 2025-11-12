Who Is Lauryn Nguyen? Family Life, Ethnicity, Career & More About Golf Prodigy

‘Every oak was once a little nut that stood its ground,’ and Lauryn Nguyen’s journey seems like one. At just 22, she’s already attracting attention from top LPGA figures and has secured a spot in a major event before 2025 ends. As she readies for her tour debut, it’s worth tracing the milestones that brought her here, beginning with her humble beginnings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nguyen is set to make her debut at the Annika driven by Gainbridge, a full-circle moment in her young career. Interestingly, she received her first set of clubs at just five years old in 2008, the same year Annika Sorenstam claimed her last title. It seems almost destined that Nguyen would step onto the course in a tournament hosted by the Swedish golf legend.

However, her journey began in a family that faced tough times. Her parents fled Vietnam after the war and built a new life in the U.S.:

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was early morning on April 30, 1975, the last day of the Vietnam War. The deafening roar of artillery followed by brilliant explosions of light and fire greeted the morning sun as it rose for the last time over the free and democratic city of Saigon. As the morning wore on and the sound of a fierce battle raged closer, my family ran to the harbor alongside thousands of other terrified refugees, desperate to escape the brutal, final onslaught launched by the communists of North Vietnam…”: Lines from American Red Cross, credits Laura Nguyen.

Despite the harsh upbringing, Nguyen fell in love with the game early, given her mother was a golfer. Starting lessons with First Tee – Greater Seattle in kindergarten, she has been chasing her dream ever since.

Nguyen was only 11 when she started competing in tournaments, and that’s when the world finally got a glimpse of how good she was. She won six Washington State Junior Golf Championships and was honored with the 2020 Washington State Junior Golf Player of the Year, according to her website laurynnguyen.com. Nguyen also found a lot of success in amateur golf. That has helped her gain popularity in the golf community over the last couple of years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2023, she has won two amateur championships. The 22-year-old captured the 2024 Washington State Women’s Amateur Championship and, more recently, also won the 2025 Chevron Silverado Showdown. Other than that, she has had seven other top-10 finishes. That has helped her rank in the 31st spot on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. With her LPGA Tour debut coming up, it will be interesting to see how she fares against the best golfers in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauryn Nguyen (@_laurynnguyen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That was a glimpse at the career of Lauryn Nguyen. Now, let’s learn more about her life outside of the course to get to know her better.

Who is Lauryn Nguyen away from the fairways?

Golf may be a huge part of her life, but that’s not all that she loves to do. As we can see on her Instagram, many other things make Lauryn Nguyen’s life diverse and vibrant. One of them is food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pizzas, cheesecakes, ramen, or even McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets during a sleepover with friends, she doesn’t hold back. Then again, she doesn’t hold back on the finer experiences in dining as well, enjoying English breakfast sandwiches or sushi. When she’s not enjoying good food, she’s out having fun with friends. Nguyen certainly likes to celebrate every moment in life.

She’s always seen going out to have a drink, partying, grabbing a meal, or just traveling. And with her trip to the Pelican Golf Club confirmed, she’s about to meet some serious travel junkies who would make the perfect partners for her dream trips. Even Lauryn Nguyen must be excited to meet all of the pros in the Annika-driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.