Who Is Ludvig Aberg’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Olivia Peet

Back in Sweden, golf’s next-gen superstar Ludvig Aberg was just a local boy caught between kicking a football and swinging a golf club. Where we grew up, kids played in dusty fields until sunset. For him, a simple bribe of ice cream from his dad tipped the scales toward golf, changing his destiny forever. As he found golf to be his calling, Aberg had the support of his loving wife, Olivia Peet, backing his dream.

Who is Ludvig Aberg’s wife, Olivia Peet?

The golfer is dating a former Division I tennis player, Olivia Peet. Although the couple has been dating for a long time, Ludvig and Olivia have yet to tie the knot. Peet was born on December 13, 1999, and she grew up around tennis balls, rackets, and tennis courts. Her father played professionally and rose to prominence in national junior tennis before moving to Lubbock in 2018 to play Division I tennis.

She studied at Texas Tech University and achieved more than 100 combined singles and doubles wins. A four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Olivia played primarily at the top of the Lady Raiders’ lineup as a senior, earning All-Big 12 Second Team recognition in singles and posting three ranked victories.

What is Olivia Peet’s height and age?

Olivia is originally from Manchester, and she was born in 1999, which makes her 27 years old. As per her college page, she is 5’7” tall. Her height definitely gives her an advantage in her tennis matches. She can maintain a solid balance between power and agility. This height allows her to cover more ground in the court while playing a tennis match.

When did Olivia Peet meet Ludvig Aberg?

The couple had their meet-cute at Texas Tech University back in 2023. The couple first decided to go public, stepping out together officially before the Ryder Cup in Rome in September 2023. As their bond grew, they decided to move in together in Florida. “We bought a new house, and it’s been a lot of house stuff lately,” Ludvig told reporters before the RSM Classic in November 2024, “[I’m] kind of getting old and getting a lot of grown-up points in that space.” Not only do they support each other in their careers, but display the same affection online as well.

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After Ludvig’s win at the Genesis Invitational, Olivia was very excited and could not hold back her enthusiasm. “I think it’s just a mixture of proud emotion because he works so hard and just to see it all pay off,” she told PGATour.com. “I’m so impressed with who he is on and off the golf course. Honestly, he’s just the best human, and he’s just so professional. Acts like a champ, is a champ.”

Similarly, at Wimbledon 2024, when the golfer was doing an interview with Rolex, he said how Olivia turned him into a tennis fan. “I’ve always liked playing tennis. I’ve always liked watching tennis, and it’s just grown exponentially ever since I met my girlfriend,” Ludvig said.

What does Olivia Peet do for a living?

Peet is currently the Associate Director of Athletics Annual Fund and Premium Seating at Texas Tech University, a position she has held since January 2024. She’s also a former standout tennis player at her university and has a five-year career with 144 wins. She works in athletics fundraising and administration, focusing on the Annual Fund and Premium Seating.

Previously, she has also worked as a tennis coach and teaching professional at The Racquet Club in Midland, Texas, and at Texas Tech. Olivia is as accomplished as Ludvig and has a master’s degree in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management at Texas Tech University.

Meet Olivia Peet and Ludvig Aberg’s children

The couple is not married, and they do not have kids as of now. Both of them are in a long-term relationship and are concentrating on their successful careers at the moment. However, the couple does stay together in Florida. The couple always supports each other in their careers and attends each other’s events as well. They also love traveling together and post the same on Instagram. The couple posted adorable pictures from their vacation in Hawaii as well as Christmas back in 2024.

What is Olivia Peet’s Instagram account?

Olivia has 18K followers on Instagram and loves to share about her travels, career, and personal life. Her Instagram handle is https://www.instagram.com/olivia_jorgipeet?igsh=YXB6MTZlN2prcGF0

What do you think about this power couple? Both athletes, indifferent industries, are crushing it in their careers. Do you think they will get married this year?