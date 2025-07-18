Who Is Matthew Jordan? Career, Lifestyle, & More Details Explored About DP World Tour Pro

About 7 years ago, England had a new star who had started their journey in golf. Matthew Jordan’s story is not the one you usually hear coming from the PGA Tour. In fact, the unique path he took might seem odd to some of the fans. That’s because he didn’t set out to conquer the world from the get-go. Instead, he chose to take baby steps up to the top and leave a mark where it most mattered: The Open Championship.

But before we get to Jordan’s connection with the oldest major in golf, let’s learn about how he reached that point. So here’s everything you need to know about the career of the 29-year-old who has surprised the fans at the biggest stage.

Who is Matthew Jordan?

Matthew Jordan’s connection with The Open began as soon as he was born. On January 18, 1996, the future English star was born in Hoylake. That’s the same town where Tiger Woods won his last in 2006 and Rory McIlroy his first in The Open Championship 2014. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Jordan’s affiliate club is the Royal Liverpool. He joined the club at the age of 7 and has been playing golf there ever since.

Being a member of such a historic club, he had a lot of motivation and received great guidance to excel in golf. That helped him find a lot of success as an amateur. In 2017, Jordan won the St. Andrews Links Trophy, and only a year later, he also captured the Lytham Trophy. His outstanding performance at St. Andrews impressed quite a few people, and he ended up playing in the 2017 Walker Cup. Unfortunately, he was put up against a U.S. team that featured young Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, and Will Zalatoris, who dominated the event. Great Britain & Ireland lost the event 7 to 19.

Only a year later, in 2018, Matthew Jordan turned pro. Now 22, he looked for a way into the DP World Tour. After a short stint hopping around different Tours, he finally played a season of the HotelPlanner Tour in 2019. A win in the 2019 Italian Challenge Open Eneos Motor Oil and 6 other top-10 finishes were enough for Jordan to end up in the top half of the table in Europe’s development Tour. He was already playing in the DP World Tour in his second full season as a pro.

Over the years, Matthew has held an impressive record despite not getting a win. He has 20 top-10 finishes to his name, including a runner-up and a third-place finish. His 2nd place finish came this season, when he finished 1 stroke behind Johannes Veerman in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa. Coming back to his record in The Open Championship, he certainly knows how to perform in the oldest major in golf. Jordan has finished tied in 10th place in each of the last two editions of the tournament. He is on the course at Royal Portrush in 2025 as well. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain the record.

Speaking of maintaining something, Matthew Jordan celebrated an important life moment away from the golf course a few months ago. Let’s take a look at his personal life and what he has been up to when he is not trying to get a top-10 finish in The Open.

Jordan’s life off the course

Based on his Instagram, Matthew Jordan met Kate Parry (read that again) around 5 years ago. The two have since been in a happy relationship. The DP World Tour pro has shared quite a few pictures of themselves as they enjoyed their life together. Parry travels with Jordan during his golf assignments around the world, as she was with him during his trip to Dubai, Italy, and Australia. The couple also loves to go out for a fine dining experience in famous restaurants around the U.K. and surf around the beaches in Bali. They were also in attendance at the Wembley Stadium during a Charlie Brown (British singer) concert.

However, the biggest news that came from Jordan’s Instagram about him and Parry was in March 2025. Kate posted that she said yes to Matthew’s proposal recently. The couple was pictured having a romantic candlelight picnic, with Matthew Jordan’s fiancée showing off her diamond. They haven’t revealed the date for the wedding yet.