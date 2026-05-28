Who Is Max Homa’s New Caddie, Peter Pappageorge? Personal Life, Career & More Explored

It seemed that Max Homa was just shuffling through bagmen this time last year. After working with Bill Harke for three months, he decided the veteran caddie was not the right match for him. So he split with the Bay Area native and brought in Lance Bennett, his third caddie in 2025. But things seem to finally click with Bennett as the PGA Tour pro finished at T5 in the John Deere Classic. However, Homa parted ways with him too and has just brought in Peter Pappageorge.

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Pappageorge’s first assignment is assisting Homa in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. As the duo takes on the Colonial Country Club at Fort North, we’re here to explore their relationship and what brought them together. Let’s get to know Homa’s newest bagman.

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Why did Max Homa choose Peter Pappageorge to be his caddie?

Back on March 25, 2019, the Alzheimer’s Association discussed Max Homa’s contribution to the institute. Seeing that his best friend, Peter Pappageorge’s mother, Kathy, was suffering from younger-onset Alzheimer’s, he couldn’t bear the thought of watching him suffer.

Homa told the media, “Peter and I got really close quickly after we first met through a shared group of friends. We just hit it off. I have a connection to Alzheimer’s. My grandma had the disease. But she was older, and while it wasn’t an easy situation, I felt like it was more expected. In someone as young as Peter’s mother, it’s shocking and eye-opening.”

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The PGA Tour pro and Pappageorge are nearly the same age. So it was easy for them to bond. Homa got to see the challenges Kathy faces in her everyday life when he lived with his best friend’s family during a tournament near their hometown. That’s when he decided to help them any way he could.

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Apart from his own contributions, Homa also wore a purple ribbon during the 2019 Valeron Texas Open. Moreover, he committed to donate for every birdie and eagle he scores during the tournament. He encouraged everyone on the field to do the same. Homa ended up scoring 20 birdies that year and made huge donations towards the Alzheimer’s Association, honoring Kathy.

Pappageorge was really grateful for his best friend’s efforts. He told the media, “What Max is doing is special. He’s getting the word out there.”

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Homa and Pappageorge certainly seem to share a special bond. Perhaps that is what the six-time PGA Tour champion was missing on the fairway. Something Tiger Woods‘ former caddie, Lance Bennett, couldn’t provide.

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Interestingly, Max Homa had that before. But he let go of it in early 2025 to kick off the caddie carousel.

Max Homa had a friend in Joe Greiner before the saga of changing caddies began

Before the Peter Pappageorges of the world, there was Joe Greiner. Greiener and Max Homa had been friends since childhood. The veteran caddie had been his partner-in-crime ever since he turned pro in 2013. However, that was only a brief stint as the PGA Tour pro explored his options before returning to his childhood friend in 2019.

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From 2019 until April 2025, Homa and Greiner were like two peas in a pod. During this period, the 35-year-old won all six of his PGA Tour titles. However, he also endured a two-year winless streak until they split apart last year. While Homa’s drought on the Tour still continues, it’s hard to deny that Greiner was his best partner on the field. And perhaps that is what he is looking for in Pappageorge as well.

Considering their close friendship, Pappageorge probably understands Homa as a person better. While the latter may have all the experience in the world working with the likes of Tiger Woods, Lorena Ochoa, and Juli Inkster, he and the PGA Tour pro might not have gotten along that well in terms of communication.

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Of course, Pappageorge doesn’t have prior experience working as a professional caddie. He only registered to be Homa’s bagman for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge on May 27, 2026. But if the PGA Tour pro can get his game right, then having the right voice to keep him composed on the fairway can do wonders to his form.