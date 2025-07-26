Who Is Nanna Koerstz Madsen’s Caddie? Learn About the Danish LPGA Pro’s Bagman Who Has Turned Into Her Best Friend

Nanna Koerstz Madsen has been in the form of her life since 2024. Last year, she had a spectacular season, making 19 cuts and getting 5 top-10 finishes. For context, she has only had 16 top-10 finishes in her 7-year career. So for nearly one-third of them to come in just one season shows how well she played all throughout the season. By mid-2025, before the Scottish Open, Madsen had two more top-10 finishes. She’s getting closer to a win, helped by her support team.

Like most golfers, the 30-year-old also has an outstanding caddie who guides her on the course. But it’s not just the fairway where she receives support from him. Turns out, Madsen and her on-course partner also share a great bond outside the course. Who is the man behind Nanna Koerstz Madsen’s return to form? Let’s learn more about the LPGA Tour star’s caddie.

Who is Nanna Koerstz Madsen’s caddie?

Back in 2023, Nanna Koerstz Madsen was still heartbroken after her partner, Nikki Hansen, stopped caddying for her. Devastated, she had requested her coach, David Dickmeiss, to help find her a caddie, a Danish one, who would make her life easy on the course. That’s when Dickmeiss approached the young Oscar Reventlow-Mourier. A former rising DP World Tour star who had hung up his golf bag and was pursuing a career in the hotel industry instead. As Oscar himself admitted, he had a job secured at Espresso House and was about to start working there in the Fall of 2023.

But fate had something else in line for Reventlow-Mourier. As Dickmeiss was his former coach as well, the veteran trainer knew what kind of person he was. And he believed he would be a perfect match for Madsen. Hence, he helped Nanna and Oscar connect with each other, and that’s when the two started working together. As the then 20-year-old confessed, what started as a two-week assignment extended to five weeks, three of which were in Asia, speaking to Golf Bladet. He particularly enjoyed their time in Japan together, where Madsen finished at T40. She only played 1 more tournament in 2023 before ending the season.

Getting a Danish caddie helped Nanna Koerstz Madsen immensely as her performance improved over time. As mentioned previously, the LPGA Tour star had an outstanding 2024, the best season of her career. She is playing brilliantly in 2025 as well. Madsen came really close to winning the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. She finished tied at fourth, three strokes away from the top. Having Reventlow-Mourier by her side has certainly boosted her morale and confidence, and it shows in the results she has been pulling off on the course.

But it’s not only the course where the two share a great dynamic. Their combined efforts on the fairway are helping Nanna get closer than ever to grabbing her second LPGA Tour title. But looking at her social media, we can see that the two also share an amazing friendship, which explains why they get along so well.

In search of a caddie, Madsen found a best friend in Reventlow-Mourier

As Oscar Reventlow-Mourier mentioned, they met each other just before the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. While Nanna Koerstz Madsen didn’t make the cut that tournament, she still enjoyed having the young lad carry her bags. As they continued to play more tournaments together, their friendship blossomed, and it soon started showing on and off the course. It was evident, looking at Madsen’s improved performance, that their dynamic during tournaments had improved.

The two also traveled a lot together while on the Tour. Being from the same country, they were able to celebrate Christmas together in 2024, as shown on Madsen’s Instagram. They often go out to dinner with each other after tournaments, as they did in Thailand and France. The two were also seen walking alongside what might be Lac Léman. This was posted during their visit to Évian-les-Bains for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen also shared a special edited video collage of various clips featuring Oscar Reventlow-Mourier celebrating his birthday back on March 1, 2025. The post was captioned, “Happy birthday to my best friend, caddie, and travel partner! 🥳🇩🇰 Love every second of the thousands of hours we spend together each year 🫶🏼 Here’s to more adventures, laughs, and memories. Hope you have the best day!” The LPGA Tour star and her caddie have certainly become quite close over the past couple of years.