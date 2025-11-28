Who Is Nelly Korda’s Fiance, Casey Gunderson? Personal Life, Career & More Details Revealed

Nelly Korda just confirmed her engagement! The news came days after she celebrated her brother, Sebastian Korda’s, engagement. Casey Gunderson popped the question to the world #2. Korda confirmed the news just a few minutes ago with stunning photographs, writing, “In this life… & the next 💍.” We all know Nelly, but now the fandom wants to know everything about Gunderson. Let’s find out.

Who is Nelly Korda’s mystery fiancé, Casey Gunderson?

Apart from being the golf star’s fiancée, Casey is quite an accomplished individual himself. But his background isn’t in golf. In fact, he has not picked a career in any sport at all.

After completing his degree from Bryant University, Gunderson proceeded with a career in business. He joined Bisnow as an Associate. After working there for a short stint of two months, Gunderson moved to Florida Engineering, LLC as the Director of Business Development.

He has been with the same organization for nine and a half years now. In fact, seven years and nine months ago, he was promoted to the position of Vice President. And based on his LinkedIn profile, he seems to be satisfied with his position.

They are a Civil Engineering firm that seems to be a family-run business. At least that’s what the tagline suggests: Florida Engineer. Lighting Engineering. Gunderson Engineering. They work in developing commercial and residential projects in Florida and 20 more states.

While he might be involved him engineering, Casey still had a connection in sports. He wasn’t pursuing golf, like his fiancée. Instead, he played college football.

After completing his schooling at Cardinal Mooney High School, Gunderson continued at the IMG Academy. That’s where he joined the IMG Academy Varsity Football squad. He played as the wide receiver for the team.

During his time there, the 6-foot-tall Gunderson held a record of 8-2. He achieved a national ranked of 633 and reached the state ranking of 37. After graduating from IMG Academy, Casey started taking his education seriously.

That’s when he moved to Bryant University. Although he did have the opportunity to play on the football team there, he didn’t do that. From 2014 to 2017, Gunderson made only four appearances for the Bulldogs. All of them came in his junior year in 2016.

That’s all about the education and career of Nelly Korda’s fiancé, Casey Gunderson. Now let’s get more details about his family.

Casey Gunderson’s home & family life

Judging by his year of graduation, we can assume Casey Gunderson is somewhere around 29 or 30 years old right now. He was born to Darlene and Randy Gunderson, according to his university profile.

Casey must have had a lively family life growing up. That’s because he grew up with many siblings. He has three sisters named Ashley, Amber, and Reese, and a brother named Christopher.

As far as his social media presence goes, Casey Gunderson doesn’t seem to be active on Instagram or X. Nelly Korda didn’t tag him in her engagement post as well. So he might be staying away from the limelight. That or the LPGA Tour star must have actively chosen to keep him away from it. Either way, he will certainly get a lot of attention over time, considering he’s engaged to the biggest star in women’s golf at present.