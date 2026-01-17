Who Is Nick Taylor’s Wife? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Life Partner, Andie Taylor

Nick Taylor has had one win under his belt every year for the last three seasons on the PGA Tour. He has been in the form of his life as he has grown more confident in his game after every event. Throughout this time, Taylor has had one person who has constantly supported his career. And that’s his wife, Andie.

Getting to know Andie Taylor

She calls herself a ‘Part-time Professional Golf Spectator’ on her Instagram. But considering the way her husband has been performing, she might need to watch him in action more often.

Then again, Andie Taylor is often seen behind the ropes holding their children and supporting her husband. Known as Andie Dodd before marriage, she and Nick Taylor got married on May 11, 2014. At least that is what Taylor’s Instagram says. While the couple likes to keep their personal life private, rumors do suggest that they had been dating for some time before they finally decided to tie the knot.

They had known each other since they were in 12th grade in a high school in their hometown of Abbotsford, British Columbia. Both of them, along with their friends hungout out at Nick’s parents’ house.

“It was typical of teenagers hanging out. Just coming over and planting themselves on the couch and then hanging out as much as they could.”

As the PGA Tour pro’s father-in-law describes it, they kept hanging out in the same spot until they became a family. That’s where the couple and their family still reside. But she enjoys traveling the country rather than staying home.

As her Instagram description describes, Taylor is also a ‘Part-time Social Worker.’ She has clarified that she is a homebody who likes to travel with her family. Something tells us her travel plans usually align with her husband’s PGA Tour schedule. Especially considering how often she is seen cheering him on from behind the ropes.

Her social work is focused on healthcare. However, that’s not the only industry she has explored. Reports suggest that Andie worked as a model before they got married. But she gave up on that profession over a decade ago.

Now, the couple has two beautiful children together: a son named Charlie and a daughter named Harper Mae. They probably love the Two And A Half Men sitcom. Taylor’s son was born in late 2019, while their daughter joined the family in May 2023.

While Andie has always visited the golf course to watch her husband play, she also brings both her children along these days. In fact, she, Charlie, and Harper Marie were also at Augusta National in the iconic white jumpers during the Par 3 Contest on the Wednesday of the 2025 Masters Tournament.

But the golf course is not the only place the family of four likes to travel. Andie and Nick Taylor also take their kids along with them to their other adventures.

Nick Taylor & his family’s adventures away from the golf course

While Andie’s Instagram is private, Nick Taylor has shared quite a few pictures of his family exploring the world. They seem to like to visit islands with beautiful beaches, as they have visited Hawaii quite a few times. He also shared a picture of them near a port in Canada, further confirming their love for staying close to water.

The Taylor family certainly enjoys the outdoors, as they also visit parks and gardens often. But when they are in the mood for a bigger adventure, then the couple takes their children to the Zion National Park, as they have done a couple of times.

Even before they had their children, Andie and Nick Taylor traveled to some beautiful places. They have some great memories shared on his Instagram, like celebrating Andie’s birthday near a waterfall in Iceland, watching the bats fly out of the Braken Cave, and Taylor wearing a NASA astronaut suit at the Johnson Space Center before the 2017 Shell Open. But in the end, the Taylors somehow always end up near a beach.