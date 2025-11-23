Who Is Pajaree Anannarukarn’s Caddie? All About LPGA Pro’s Trusted Bagman Explored

At 26, Pajaree Anannarukarn has two LPGA Tour wins to her name. He last one came two years ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she won the 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play. Since then, the Thai pro has changed a few things about her game. One of them is her on-course partner.

The 2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai was the first time Anannarukarn didn’t have Bruce Lowe carrying her bags. They had split apart after being together for three years since 2021. Instead, Jesus Mozo accompanied her at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. Their first assignment together saw the 26-year-old finish T26 in China. Mozo has since been by Anannarukarn’s side during every event. However, before we understand their dynamic, let’s get to know the caddie first.

He has worked with a variety of players throughout his career. While his history in the sport is unclear, he sure seems to enjoy his role as the bagman. And many of his bosses have shared how good he is at his job. LPGA Tour pro Mi Hyang Lee dedicated an Instagram post specially for her former caddie, Mozo. She wrote, “Jesus Mozo is more than just my caddie. They are a part of my family, and as family, we will always support each other.” In the remaining caption, she talked about the caddie fundraiser and shared links for it as well.

The Spanish bagman also featured in a Ladies European Tour Instagram post with his former boss, Luna Sobron. They were preparing to fight for the Women’s Indian Open. The post also revealed that Mozo had caddied for the defending champion Aditi Ashok just 12 months prior. He has also worked with Christine Song.

Jesus also has a sister named Belen Mozo, who used to play on the LPGA Tour. She last participated in a tournament in 2018. Belen has been busy being a mom in the last few years, as per her Instagram profile. That was Jesus Mozo’s connection with the LPGA Tour before becoming Pajaree Anannarukarn’s caddie. Ever since joining the Thai pro, he has helped her remain consistent on the LPGA Tour.

Over the last year, Anannarukarn has had two top-10 finishes. She has also often made the cut in nearly every event. In the 30 tournaments she has played since hiring Mozo, the 26-year-old has only missed 6 cuts. After three rounds, Pajaree is also competing with Jeeno Thitikul for the CME Group Tour Championship. If she wins the tournament, then she will record the highest season’s earnings of her career.

But is Jesus Mozo also earning well working for Pajaree Anannarukarn?

What is the salary & bonus of Pajaree Anannarukarn’s caddie?

Pajaree Anannarukarn doesn’t win titles often like Nelly Korda & Jeeno Thitikul. Hence, Jesus Mozo might not be receiving big bonuses from her.

But the experiences bagman might still be making a pretty buck. Especially because his boss regularly makes cuts. Ever since hiring Mozo, Anannarukarn has earned $712,936. She might be offering a bonus of around 7% of her prize money earnings to Mozo. Hence, he would have received approximately $49,905 so far.

Apart from the bonuses, the caddies usually also negotiate a base salary with the pros. High-profile caddies of top players like Ted Scott & Harry Diamond get around a $1 million a year base salary. However, that doesn’t apply to Jesus Mozo. So his salary structure might be different. Working for Pajaree Anannarukarn, he might be earning a weekly salary. That could range from around $1,000 to $5,000 for every tournament he’s carrying the bags. But he doesn’t get paid when the Thai pro is not participating in events.