Back in the 70s, when women’s golf was still not as established, there was one name that ruled the LPGA Tour. That person was Pat Bradley, who was only 5 feet six inches tall, but still stood as tall as a mountain against the toughest challenges on the course. Her strong will and determination made her an inspiration to many young golfers on the Tour. Perhaps that is where her nephew, Keegan Bradley, also got the courage to make the decision not to pick himself for Bethpage.

She set an example for women in golf long before women’s golf became popular. Today, she has earned the respect of the entire world and has become one of the most beloved figures in golf. We’re here to learn more about her incredible career and life as the LPGA Tour pays respect to her.

Who is Pat Bradley?

Richard and Kay Bradley brought their daughter, Pat, to their home in Westford, Massachusetts, on March 24, 1951. Although her birthplace wasn’t known for its golf facilities, her parents still encouraged her to pursue the sport at a very young age. Richard’s own passion for golf played a major role in that decision. Bradley was only 5 when she first started playing golf. It didn’t take her long to become good at it, as she soon started playing in tournaments.

By 16, Pat had already started winning junior events. She won the 1967 and 1969 New Hampshire Amateur and the 1972 and 1973 New England Amateur. During her time studying at Florida International University, Bradley also became an All-American in golf in 1970. A year after her last amateur win in ’73, the 74-year-old turned pro and received her LPGA Tour card. That’s when the real domination of Pat Bradley began.

It took her a couple of years to settle into the big leagues. But from 1976 to 1995, Bradley won 31 LPGA Tour titles. That included 6 major wins as well. She could have made it 7 if not for the playoff loss to Juli Inkster in the 1984 Nabisco Dinah Shore. Ironically, Inkster’s win ensured that both the legends had the same number of total career title wins. Although Juli is still trying to overcome her rival from the 80s to this day, as she recently made a return to the course to play in the Portland Classic.

Coming back to Bradley, her remarkable list of achievements doesn’t end there. On June 1, 1986, she became the third woman in the LPGA Tour history to win a Career Grand Slam. She achieved the feat by winning the LPGA Championship, or what we now know as the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. That same year, she was also awarded the Rolex Player of the Year award for the first time. She won it again in 1991. The same year, Bradley was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame a well.

Interestingly, golf was not the only sport that Pat Bradley was interested in. Let’s learn about some of her other interests in life.

From the lush greens to the crystal whites

With a father who was an avid golfer and a brother who also played the sport, it was easy for Pat Bradley to pick up golf. She certainly had many loved ones supporting her drive to pursue a career in it. But coming from a family of athletes, her parents also let her indulge in other activities. And one particular sport she was particularly fascinated with was skiing.

Like golf, Bradley also learned skiing at a very young age. And she also pursued it professionally as she grew older. In fact, reports reveal that she was quite an accomplished alpine skier during her youth. She also received a Hall of Fame induction for her skiing at Florida International University. Interestingly, her nephew, Keegan Bradley, also loves skiing and has spoken fondly about his memories on the snow in the past.