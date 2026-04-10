Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Amy Mickelson

Philip Alfred Mickelson’s storied career has been a journey of extreme highs and challenging lows. The legendary southpaw boasts 45 PGA Tour victories, highlighted by six major titles: three Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and the Open Championship (2013). Yet, his path hasn’t been without obstacles, including a public reputational crisis in 2022, a battle with psoriatic arthritis, and, more recently, a personal family health matter in 2026.

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Through every unpredictable turn, one constant has remained: the unwavering support of his wife, Amy Mickelson.

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Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Wife, Amy Mickelson?

While Amy may not have a background in golf, she is no stranger to professional sports. During her time at Arizona State University, she was a high-profile member of the Phoenix Suns cheerleading squad. When she first met Phil in 1992, he was already a rising star who had won a PGA Tour event as an amateur, but Amy was famously oblivious to his profession.

Born in 1972, she grew up in a household centered on a different sport. “I grew up in a tennis family,” Amy wrote in Phil’s 2007 book, One Magical Sunday. “When he told me he was a pro golfer, I thought he worked in the shop at a golf course.”

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What is Amy Mickelson’s height and age?

Now 54 years old, Amy maintains a private profile regarding her physical statistics. While her exact height isn’t public record, she is frequently seen alongside Phil (who stands 6’3”) on social media and at tournaments. Based on their photos together, she appears to be approximately 5’5” to 5’7”.

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How did Phil Mickelson and Amy Mickelson meet?

The couple first crossed paths in 1992 while both were students at Arizona State University. At that time, Phil had already made waves in the golf world by winning a PGA Tour event as an amateur. They eventually tied the knot several years later on November 16, 1996.

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For their 22nd wedding anniversary in 2018, Phil shared a touching tribute to Amy on Instagram: “I am so appreciative to have Amy as my partner in life. Her grace, charm, kindness, laugh, smile, and brilliance have made me the luckiest man in the world. Thank you, my love, for sharing our lives.”

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Together, the couple has three children. They welcomed their eldest, daughter Amanda Brynn Mickelson, on June 21, 1999, notably the day after Phil finished as runner-up to Payne Stewart at the 1999 U.S. Open. Their second daughter, Sophia Isabel Mickelson, was born on October 23, 2001, followed by their son, Evan Samuel Mickelson, on March 23, 2003.

Phil later spoke with the Associated Press in January 2004 regarding the harrowing circumstances of Evan’s birth.

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“He didn’t breathe for seven minutes,” the golfer shared, explaining that without the immediate intervention of emergency nurses and equipment, his son could have suffered severe brain damage. He also disclosed that the delivery was life-threatening for Amy as well.

In addition to these family trials, the couple faced a major health crisis in 2009 when Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer. The news was made public on May 20 via a joint statement from Phil’s management, noting that Amy was just 37 at the time.

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Phil initially suspended his tournament schedule indefinitely. However, by May 31, he announced his return to the PGA Tour after doctors confirmed that the cancer had been detected early and was treatable.

The family faced further hardship shortly after when Phil’s mother was also diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite the emotional weight, Phil persevered to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. “I’m very proud of my wife and my mom on the fight that they’ve been through,” Mickelson told reporters following his victory. “We’ve been fortunate in the long-term.”

What does Amy Mickelson do for a living?

Amy was previously a professional cheerleader, but following her marriage, she transitioned into life as a full-time mother and dedicated philanthropist. In 2004, the couple launched Birdies for the Brave in partnership with the PGA Tour, a charity designed to honor and support members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

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This military outreach initiative was originally established to raise funds for veterans wounded in combat. Amy reflected on the program’s origins, noting that when the country first entered the war, she felt a strong urge to contribute. “It’s sort of a helpless feeling, like ‘I want to do something, but I don’t know what,'” she explained. “We certainly wanted to do our share to recognize and help our military families.”

Who are Amy Mickelson’s Parents?

Amy’s parents are Renee and Gary McBride. Originally from the Cache Valley area of Utah, they eventually moved to San Diego. They have been a vital source of strength for Amy and Phil, providing significant support to the family throughout their various health challenges.

The McBride family has deep roots in Utah and a long-standing passion for tennis. For Phil, family has always been the top priority—whether it involves his own children or his in-laws.

Phil’s dedication was famously on display during the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. While competing in the final round in North Carolina, he kept a private jet on standby, ready to fly home the moment Amy went into labor with their first child.

What is Amy Mickelson’s Instagram account?

Amy Mickelson does not have an Instagram account, it seems, and all her pictures and updates can be found through Phil’s Instagram account.