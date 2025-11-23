Who Is Sami Valimaki’s Caddie? Veteran Bagman’s Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

The Finnish pro, Sami Valimaki, is still in search of his first big win on the PGA Tour. And he’s working hard on the Sea Island Seaside Course to achieve that dream. After three rounds, the 27-year-old solo led the field. All he needs is one last push to take it home. And he has his trusted caddie to help him through the last 18 holes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is the man behind the bags for the Finland national pro? Well, all we can say is, he complements Valimaki’s youthful energy perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Sami Valimaki’s caddie?

The man carrying the golf bag for Sami Valimaki is the veteran caddie, Dominic Bott. He has been the bagman for the 27-year-old for nearly two years now. Valimaki first hired Bott at the beginning of the 2024 season. Since then, they have worked nearly 48 PGA Tour events together.

Bott is quite an experienced caddie. He has been working on the Tour for over 34 years. The veteran bagman has worked for several golfers in the past. Some of his former bosses include Howard Clark, Garry Evans, Thomas Bjorn, Paul Casey, Paul Eales, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Lee Westwood.

Carrying the bag for so many stars, he has also had the opportunity to see many of them win. In total, Bott has seen his bosses win 21 Tour titles. If Valimaki wins the 2025 RSM Classic, then that would make it 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bott also caddied for the 2018 Ryder Cup captain for Team Europe, Thomas Bjorn. Europe won the title that year, 17½ to 10½. Interestingly, it was against Jim Furyk’s Team U.S., who recently spoke about learning from Jack Nicklaus on how to lead a national team. So if his Finnish boss gets the opportunity to represent his country in the future, then he can rely on his bagman to share his experience and knowledge with him.

Sami Valimaki started his journey on the PGA Tour with Dominic Bott as his caddie. And it has been quite fruitful for him. He has had two runner-up finishes already and is on the verge of winning his first career title. The 27-year-old has also improved his FedEx Cup position this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While he may enjoy watching his boss succeed, Bott is not particularly fond of the caddie life. Not that he doesn’t enjoy walking the fairway. But he doesn’t enjoy everything else that comes along with it.

“I’d say it’s one of the toughest jobs going, i.e., travel, staying in hotels. I see a hotel, I see a golf course, and I see an airport. That’s it,” he said during an interview with Joshua Carr in 2017.

The lifestyle of traveling the world and living out of a bag is not for him. Carrying the bags and guiding a pro is something he enjoys. But after four days of walking the fairway, he would like to go back to Yorkshire, England, and spend time with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sami Välimäki (@samioskarii) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Speaking of his family, when he does get the time, Dominic Bott tries to make the most of it by living an active lifestyle. And golf is the last thing (or sport) that he thinks about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic Bott’s life away from the fairway

When he’s not caddying for Sami Valimaki, Dominic Bott is back home relishing his life with his family. He often shares pictures of them on Instagram as they have a great time together. And the highlight of those pictures is his daughter, India.

While he does indulge in golf, it’s not Sami he calls to enjoy a round. Back home, Dominic often visits the fairway with his group of friends. They all seem to be part of the Baildon Golf Club.

Other than that, he also seems to enjoy soccer. His favorite club is the Leeds United Football Club from the English Premier League in the U.K. He also attends soccer games to show support for the England national team. And when he can’t watch them in the stadium, he doesn’t mind enjoying the matches at a local bar with his friends while having a beer.

Dominic Bott also seems to be a foodie and has a sweet tooth. In fact, he believes that the Magnus Almond Ice Cream stick is heavenly, which we would agree with. But when it comes to meat, he never compromises. Just make sure he has his HP Sauce on the side.